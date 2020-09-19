Why no task for this game?
i dont know maybe in the future
There were 3 tasks last night and i completed one. Now the tasks are gone.
there is more enough tasks to be completed in that game
There were 3 tasks last night and i completed one. Now the tasks are gone.
*** ıs good guys ıs so goood
i dont know maybe in the future!!!
Hi Guys! The SG tasks are back... yey!
i complete.this game. they give me reward nice heeh
Never played this game but a similar one
Actually there are 3 tasks now, but low prizes
There are three roles to choose from in the game: Swordsman, Mage and Ranger. Each character has his own unique appearance, skills and a different way of fighting. By defeating the more powerful creatures, we have a chance to find legendary weapons that will make us even stronger in battles. We can also add helpers to our formations, which will make playing a little easier for us. At Sword Art Online, we discover many beautiful locations, meet strong monsters and make new friendships.
Tasks so much to done and all perfect I like that game lol.
ok you are looking for the next