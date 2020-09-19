Why no task for this game?

seighsaslkra Why no task for this game?

RagnoLethal i dont know maybe in the future

ElyKara2020 There were 3 tasks last night and i completed one. Now the tasks are gone.

seenu814024 there is more enough tasks to be completed in that game

isuckandstupid12345 hiiii





davidbenuy hello guys need xp?

furkanygt *** ıs good guys ıs so goood

mnvinh



*** are ya asking?

David74878734 i dont know maybe in the future!!!

ElyKara2020 Hi Guys! The SG tasks are back... yey!

xMusang20 i complete.this game. they give me reward nice heeh

SenpaiHaruke Never played this game but a similar one



tran2132 hi





tran2132 i love you guys

octavian_mihai Actually there are 3 tasks now, but low prizes

lightmaster_001 There are three roles to choose from in the game: Swordsman, Mage and Ranger. Each character has his own unique appearance, skills and a different way of fighting. By defeating the more powerful creatures, we have a chance to find legendary weapons that will make us even stronger in battles. We can also add helpers to our formations, which will make playing a little easier for us. At Sword Art Online, we discover many beautiful locations, meet strong monsters and make new friendships.

wafflexd mhm wdym





jaroslavhryhoriev Its very bad game



jaroslavhryhoriev go to the **** all



viliusbe The is tasks

yassine_hatimy cccc

umut477 Tasks so much to done and all perfect I like that game lol.

yassine_hatimy no hhhh