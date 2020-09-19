csgo i never play warface
wtf is this ofcaurse csgo are you high?
csgo is better than warface csgo is easy graphics have
lmao. you know the answer
well in my opinion csgo seems more fun as it is more competitive
Warface or csgo i think they are both good
Man, Warface as a game is just call of duty but changed and has more of a "fun" shooter game. The physics in this game is more for casual players as it is not hard to understand and use.
Csgo on the other hand is a very competitive, slow/fast/tactical type game. Unlike other games, you need way more game sense and muscle memory to actually win.
For the ratings i give warface a 6.8/10 and for csgo, 8.7/10
In my opinion csgo is a good game than warface
valla arkadaşlar ben hiç bi oyuna giremiyorumm ya yardım edin
CSGO beacuse you can get skin and you can too sell that
I personally think it should be opinion as Warface is quite similar to Call of Duty whereas csgo it is technically similar to Call of Duty but there is that slight difference in where you cant aim at your opponents unless you have a sniper because is more of a simple shoot your opponent type of game. But like I said its more opinion and preference. :slight_smile:
warface but if you hate waiting for matchmaking you would probably choose csgo
Both games are good, but I'd say cs:go is more ballanced and fun overall.
Warface is free to play and therefore has lower graphics and overall gameplay, while to play competitive csgo and rank up in the game you need to pay which also means the game gets more design by its devs. So yeah, csgo