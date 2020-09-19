Warface or csgo?

yesimsafouane csgo i never play warface

kabeb_giveaway wtf is this ofcaurse csgo are you high?

umut477 csgo is better than warface csgo is easy graphics have

nicu798 csgo

KARLAHOME my boyfriend says cs go

airbender_squidward lmao. you know the answer

Helpquash well in my opinion csgo seems more fun as it is more competitive

MaxyPower Warface or csgo i think they are both good

yung_zash Man, Warface as a game is just call of duty but changed and has more of a "fun" shooter game. The physics in this game is more for casual players as it is not hard to understand and use.



Csgo on the other hand is a very competitive, slow/fast/tactical type game. Unlike other games, you need way more game sense and muscle memory to actually win.



For the ratings i give warface a 6.8/10 and for csgo, 8.7/10

Genius2devil In my opinion csgo is a good game than warface





Sqne csgo is better imo

saintvhin cs go it's amazing

mirpton csgo :sunglasses:

BuseDuyguKfannn1 valla arkadaşlar ben hiç bi oyuna giremiyorumm ya yardım edin







BuseDuyguKfannn1 siz girebiliyormusunuz?

hologen cs go

umut477 Of course CS:GO

fawwaz_zayyan_csgopointscom CSGO beacuse you can get skin and you can too sell that

vaultz1 I personally think it should be opinion as Warface is quite similar to Call of Duty whereas csgo it is technically similar to Call of Duty but there is that slight difference in where you cant aim at your opponents unless you have a sniper because is more of a simple shoot your opponent type of game. But like I said its more opinion and preference. :slight_smile:

ZFEAR Csgo

tutumini2 warface but if you hate waiting for matchmaking you would probably choose csgo



bear43 good warface player



CreationToken Both games are good, but I'd say cs:go is more ballanced and fun overall.