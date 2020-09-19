Rain

Back to Warface

Warface or csgo?

Celavi avatar

Celavi

September 19, 2020 at 05:15 AM

Warface or csgo?
yesimsafouane avatar

yesimsafouane

September 23, 2020 at 04:11 PM

csgo i never play warface
kabeb_giveaway avatar

kabeb_giveaway

September 26, 2020 at 12:35 AM

wtf is this ofcaurse csgo are you high?
umut477 avatar

umut477

September 26, 2020 at 12:36 AM

csgo is better than warface csgo is easy graphics have
nicu798 avatar

nicu798

October 6, 2020 at 07:44 PM

csgo
KARLAHOME avatar

KARLAHOME

October 28, 2020 at 12:36 PM

my boyfriend says cs go
airbender_squidward avatar

airbender_squidward

October 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM

lmao. you know the answer
Helpquash avatar

Helpquash

November 17, 2020 at 09:34 AM

well in my opinion csgo seems more fun as it is more competitive
MaxyPower avatar

MaxyPower

November 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM

Warface or csgo i think they are both good
yung_zash avatar

yung_zash

November 17, 2020 at 06:28 PM

Man, Warface as a game is just call of duty but changed and has more of a "fun" shooter game. The physics in this game is more for casual players as it is not hard to understand and use.

Csgo on the other hand is a very competitive, slow/fast/tactical type game. Unlike other games, you need way more game sense and muscle memory to actually win.

For the ratings i give warface a 6.8/10 and for csgo, 8.7/10
Genius2devil avatar

Genius2devil

November 17, 2020 at 07:49 PM

In my opinion csgo is a good game than warface

Sqne avatar

Sqne

November 25, 2020 at 02:02 PM

csgo is better imo
saintvhin avatar

saintvhin

November 29, 2020 at 11:09 PM

cs go it's amazing
mirpton avatar

mirpton

January 7, 2021 at 11:21 PM

csgo :sunglasses:
BuseDuyguKfannn1 avatar

BuseDuyguKfannn1

January 26, 2021 at 03:50 PM

valla arkadaşlar ben hiç bi oyuna giremiyorumm ya yardım edin


BuseDuyguKfannn1 avatar

BuseDuyguKfannn1

January 26, 2021 at 03:51 PM

siz girebiliyormusunuz?
hologen avatar

hologen

January 30, 2021 at 01:22 PM

cs go
umut477 avatar

umut477

January 30, 2021 at 01:23 PM

Of course CS:GO
fawwaz_zayyan_csgopointscom avatar

fawwaz_zayyan_csgopointscom

January 31, 2021 at 09:21 AM

CSGO beacuse you can get skin and you can too sell that
vaultz1 avatar

vaultz1

January 31, 2021 at 08:14 PM

I personally think it should be opinion as Warface is quite similar to Call of Duty whereas csgo it is technically similar to Call of Duty but there is that slight difference in where you cant aim at your opponents unless you have a sniper because is more of a simple shoot your opponent type of game. But like I said its more opinion and preference. :slight_smile:
ZFEAR avatar

ZFEAR

February 1, 2021 at 08:03 PM

Csgo
tutumini2 avatar

tutumini2

April 29, 2021 at 05:38 PM

warface but if you hate waiting for matchmaking you would probably choose csgo
bear43 avatar

bear43

June 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM

good warface player
CreationToken avatar

CreationToken

June 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM

Both games are good, but I'd say cs:go is more ballanced and fun overall.
Kr1sz12 avatar

Kr1sz12

July 7, 2021 at 04:38 AM

Warface is free to play and therefore has lower graphics and overall gameplay, while to play competitive csgo and rank up in the game you need to pay which also means the game gets more design by its devs. So yeah, csgo
