Task done but no reward

Anyone else had that happen?
osman nerdesin lan hıyar gelcen
Anyone else had that happen?
Ya it happens with most users no surprise.
Ya it happens with most user
payed momey to complete this quest. Give me my gemsA
! :(
i think lords mobile is very good and good
I had the same problem.
what did you do about it?
no till now no reward and I like to find out how to make a ticket for this
I played lords mobile die everything but no reward.
asked support.gamehag but no reply so how did you handle this
i think lords mobile is very good and good
I got my reward but i completed this on another website