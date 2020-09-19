Task done but no reward

Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem855
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,220
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem650
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem2,120
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem1,009
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem580
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem608
zeiadpubg7
zeiadpubg7
Gem38
nemej11774
nemej11774
Gem38
mirixa9313
mirixa9313
Gem38
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem585
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,430
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem1,425
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem1,063
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
Temi
Temi
Gem28
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem963
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,810
Rain

Gem229

unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to Lords Mobile

Task done but no reward

Malogla avatar

Malogla

September 19, 2020 at 04:40 AM

Anyone else had that happen?
Haggababaggaba avatar

Haggababaggaba

September 19, 2020 at 01:23 PM

same for me
YUTYUTYUT avatar

YUTYUTYUT

September 19, 2020 at 01:52 PM

bu oyun muhtesem
YUTYUTYUT avatar

YUTYUTYUT

September 19, 2020 at 01:52 PM

b oyunu cok sevıyorum
EGEHANknk avatar

EGEHANknk

September 19, 2020 at 07:55 PM

osman nerdesin lan hıyar gelcen
vj_hh avatar

vj_hh

September 19, 2020 at 08:02 PM

Anyone else had that happen?
EliteGamerSiddhu avatar

EliteGamerSiddhu

September 21, 2020 at 08:16 PM

Ya it happens with most users no surprise.
saad0988 avatar

saad0988

September 22, 2020 at 02:06 PM

Ya it happens with most user
saad0988 avatar

saad0988

September 22, 2020 at 02:06 PM

not working
Haggababaggaba avatar

Haggababaggaba

September 23, 2020 at 02:47 AM

payed momey to complete this quest. Give me my gemsA

! :(
abdulrahman_ahmed2 avatar

abdulrahman_ahmed2

September 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM

i think lords mobile is very good and good
bimfarm avatar

bimfarm

October 9, 2020 at 02:58 AM

I had the same problem. what did you do about it?
arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM

me too i never got any
BBall52011 avatar

BBall52011

October 9, 2020 at 09:30 PM

Did you get your reward?
bimfarm avatar

bimfarm

October 9, 2020 at 10:07 PM

no till now no reward and I like to find out how to make a ticket for this
bimfarm avatar

bimfarm

October 10, 2020 at 01:25 PM

I played lords mobile die everything but no reward. asked support.gamehag but no reply so how did you handle this
nisayilmaz avatar

nisayilmaz

October 10, 2020 at 01:56 PM

i think lords mobile is very good and good
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 10, 2020 at 08:35 PM

I got my reward but i completed this on another website
Supergamer157 avatar

Supergamer157

October 10, 2020 at 08:35 PM

contact misty
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Task done but no reward - Lords Mobile Forum on Gamehag