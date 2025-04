What game have you spent the most amount of hours on?

arkenbakery i have played waaayyyy too many games to remember

Nami1000 what this

EleeK probably Terraria on the PS3, but that will soon be taken over by A Hat in Time on the PC

Antonio7022 i spent a lot of hours in minecraft and among us with my friends





nitram1980cz Skyrim and Fallout :sweat_smile:

moddthing League of legends, when playing with friends, having 5 premades is so much fun and interactive.

Youninja Nice goood

yagiz_1234_yagiz i like roblox