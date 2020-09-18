What should i do i dont want to be frog

There is a way only one free way
I say this to all of you, if you are using pc and it says choose the operating system of your device, do that task, its simple, basically click anything cause later on you'd be able to change it so when you do it will say you have completed that task, basically tap android or IOS, but that is the only free task i know, hope i've been helpful.
I didn't even get any xp for that, could yo imagine, typing that much! Anyway goodluck!
You can rate articles according to me. It would save you from being a frog. I dont know how often we get to rate it though. It barely takes 5 minutes to read and rate articles