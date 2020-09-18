Clash.gg
What should i do i dont want to be frog

PatrikH03 avatar

PatrikH03

September 18, 2020 at 01:34 PM

help me guysss
Rebxp0000 avatar

Rebxp0000

September 18, 2020 at 01:44 PM

There is a way only one free way
Rebxp0000 avatar

Rebxp0000

September 18, 2020 at 01:47 PM

I say this to all of you, if you are using pc and it says choose the operating system of your device, do that task, its simple, basically click anything cause later on you'd be able to change it so when you do it will say you have completed that task, basically tap android or IOS, but that is the only free task i know, hope i've been helpful.
Rebxp0000 avatar

Rebxp0000

September 18, 2020 at 01:47 PM

I didn't even get any xp for that, could yo imagine, typing that much! Anyway goodluck!
TheFreebieGuy avatar

TheFreebieGuy

September 18, 2020 at 03:29 PM

You can rate articles according to me. It would save you from being a frog. I dont know how often we get to rate it though. It barely takes 5 minutes to read and rate articles
