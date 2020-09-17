How to gain exp ?

dim03 I there another way to gain exp exept from commenting ?

a1116 you can get exp from playing games that already have a task or you can complete existing contracts, you can also make comments on forums but remember not to let you spam, because it can lower your lvl or exp

TheAsd yougain exp by talking in the forums and being a part of the community so basicly just talking is the ez way



hayqua987 Just comment on forum but not spam

arkenbakery probably writing articles