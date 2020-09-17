Rain

CAN WE ACTUALLY GET FREE STEAM CREDIT FROM GAMEHAG??

BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM

I have been hanging around this gamehag tab in my browser since yesterday and I don't see any way to make more SG. So is this site any useful or just sh*t???
hanaabaran avatar

hanaabaran

September 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM

you can, it depends how much time you want to waste on these stuffs, finding perfect surveys and all. people really spend 5-6 hrs to complete task and stuffs OR you can get VIP pass and earn it little faster.
BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 17, 2020 at 01:00 PM

u r saying that ppl waste their 5-6 hrs on this stuff. But I don't care about them. I just want a free Fall Guys game from this site so can this site give me that if I stick around or not???
Mr_Jery avatar

Mr_Jery

September 17, 2020 at 01:10 PM

heloot this game is so good
