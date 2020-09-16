karl.wlther
fortnite is the best lol

jbrain098

September 16, 2020 at 09:57 PM

i love fortnite let me if u like it
dragan_keydropcom

September 16, 2020 at 10:53 PM

fortnite is absolute trash


muhammad_hashir1

September 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM

u drunk lol
Ghipcy

September 16, 2020 at 11:27 PM

fortnite is bad

fortnite_trends

October 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM

Hey guys I think I found a trending video on YT check it out!
iluvgaben

October 17, 2021 at 11:45 PM

not in 2021 cuz its dead
Morthlog

October 18, 2021 at 03:48 AM

At some point it was the best battle royale gamr, but currently it ain't
raffy_tulfo_inaction

December 17, 2021 at 09:30 PM

watch if you want to become pro on Fortnite

hellocool1

December 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM

most of the community is bad

Iku_

December 21, 2021 at 09:31 PM

no

MacDre

December 28, 2021 at 05:09 AM

Fortnite really sucks
beus1

January 29, 2022 at 05:10 PM

X2TWINS SICK SPIDERMAN VS GREENGOBLIN FIGHT

Darren4life

February 12, 2022 at 04:33 AM

Fortnite awesome record must watch:scream::scream::scream:


kayakaya1

February 12, 2022 at 05:43 AM

nice but pay to win
mohamed_islam2008

February 12, 2022 at 06:38 AM

nice but no but mayby
VIPAGRO

February 12, 2022 at 09:56 AM

Worst game
Not best
nikoni101

May 2, 2022 at 05:46 PM

not anymore. It was good in 2018
Heiiiii0

May 3, 2022 at 12:21 AM

Fortnte er gøy
saber_bahi

May 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM

i know et nikmok wzid radi walidik
bonyon1

May 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM

fortnite candır be
R4DNIK4

May 6, 2022 at 06:13 AM

agreed thanks for sharing. :)
Rolp@

May 6, 2022 at 08:26 AM

Yes lol
sakall1

May 6, 2022 at 06:49 PM

Fortnite is not best
galibaga7pro

May 6, 2022 at 08:35 PM

fortnite or pubg
galibaga7pro

May 6, 2022 at 08:36 PM

and fortnite not the best bro
