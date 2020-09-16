Rain

Gem93

unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

Back to General Discussions

How to use your gems wisely

kaixuan1 avatar

kaixuan1

September 16, 2020 at 08:14 PM

After just a short look at the gems to cash/ skin value conversion. Its not worth it to trade gems for csgo skins. Just buy the steam gift card, for REAL. Go calculate and good luck guys!
kaixuan1 avatar

kaixuan1

September 16, 2020 at 08:14 PM

Upvote this for more users to see and be in the advantage
Take a look at the skin wear level too, mostly random or battle scarred, comapare to price, most likely is still well worn or battle scarred. I just want a MW or FT is it so hard?
DerpyGamer250 avatar

DerpyGamer250

September 16, 2020 at 09:59 PM

Thank you for this information! :)
dragan_keydropcom avatar

dragan_keydropcom

September 16, 2020 at 10:53 PM

i rlly learned smth!
Ghipcy avatar

Ghipcy

September 16, 2020 at 11:35 PM

yes thank you
BERST1213 avatar

BERST1213

September 17, 2020 at 06:09 PM

MERHABA BEN BERAT
BERST1213 avatar

BERST1213

September 17, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Bunu daha fazla görmesi ve avantajlı olması
için oy verildiğinde deri izlemek de bir göz atın, rastgele veya savaşta yaralanmış, fiyatla kıyaslandığında, büyük olasılıkla iyi giyilmiş veya savaşta yaralanmış. Sadece bir MW veya FT istiyorum çok mu zor?
oofKing123 avatar

oofKing123

September 17, 2020 at 06:40 PM

Thank for the help
moddthing avatar

moddthing

September 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM

This should have more upvotes so that people can see this thread/post. Thanks for the advice!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How to use your gems wisely - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag