How to use your gems wisely

After just a short look at the gems to cash/ skin value conversion. Its not worth it to trade gems for csgo skins. Just buy the steam gift card, for REAL. Go calculate and good luck guys!
Upvote this for more users to see and be in the advantage
Take a look at the skin wear level too, mostly random or battle scarred, comapare to price, most likely is still well worn or battle scarred. I just want a MW or FT is it so hard?
Thank you for this information! :)
Bunu daha fazla görmesi ve avantajlı olması
için oy verildiğinde deri izlemek de bir göz atın, rastgele veya savaşta yaralanmış, fiyatla kıyaslandığında, büyük olasılıkla iyi giyilmiş veya savaşta yaralanmış. Sadece bir MW veya FT istiyorum çok mu zor?
This should have more upvotes so that people can see this thread/post. Thanks for the advice!