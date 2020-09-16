Rain

Gem28

unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
My exp decresed again T_T

SnowbunnyXx avatar

SnowbunnyXx

September 16, 2020 at 05:56 AM

Whyyy??? I don't understand this
avocad avatar

avocad

September 16, 2020 at 02:14 PM

what could be the reason of that?? my be commenting too much on forums etc. like they tell us to comment and then we'd gain xp but if we comment too often i guess that's why the reduce our xp...
LadyAngelik avatar

LadyAngelik

September 16, 2020 at 04:53 PM

I dont understand this XD it keeps happening
veljko18 avatar

veljko18

September 16, 2020 at 04:56 PM

I think that they reduce your xp if you spam on forums and if you type much in the forums

djdj123456789 avatar

djdj123456789

September 16, 2020 at 07:10 PM

lol gamehag is lol
djdj123456789 avatar

djdj123456789

September 16, 2020 at 07:10 PM

gamehag is a big lol
hayqua987 avatar

hayqua987

September 16, 2020 at 08:04 PM

same. i just comment twice each day but still decrease
hayqua987 avatar

hayqua987

September 16, 2020 at 08:04 PM

Grimm321 avatar

Grimm321

September 16, 2020 at 09:42 PM

why do they not explicitly tell you the reson you lost levels insted of just bad behaviour
dragan_keydropcom avatar

dragan_keydropcom

September 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM

yh it's so annoying

