pix4r What's your favorite game of all time?

Bobonoko my favorite game is roblox I play roblox every single day

pivotul Tomb Raider 2013

MrManz probably has to be gears of war 3, no game ever ripped my heart to pieces quite like it



razvan128 Legacy of Discord: Furious Wings

a1116 roblox

pretumos Maybe Undertale, but it's a bit hard to pick just one game.



BurgerDude probibly minecraft



cdrking metal gear solid, brigandine, final fantasy 1-9, suikoden, suikoden 2, breath of fire 3 and 4, front mission