Career as gamers and livestreamers

umpoBan Tell your opinion on choosing gaming as your career

Nikita_Master209 юанез

qldps You could give a try but you'd need to have a lot of friends to make it work

My_Robux I think choosing Gaming as a career isnt really worth it bc 1. It would get boring 2. You wouldnt get a lot of money

sman1985 I second this

Sebastis98 Always wanted to be a streamer

andreas_seretis i dont like rhis game

benix567 i dont know man but its change

Agurec228 yes

TestosiTheTurtle i dont think so