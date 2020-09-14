Rain

Back to Fate/Grand Order

GilFes has arrived!

fomi avatar

fomi

September 14, 2020 at 07:42 PM

The most anticipated event of the year is here at last!

https://fate-go.us/news/?category=NEWS&article=%2Fiframe%2F2020%2F0910_bny2020%2F

As with all other unlimited lotto event: burn every apple you have or else you're gonna regret it for eternity (or at least until the game is over or you drop it, I guess).

Comps this year are provided by not one, but TWO different teams. Bless you from the heart, my dudes.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/17i1cy8cIo_NWYzQFpzKKLTPjiAYZrac20L50bWOzK1E/htmlview
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/1wINTpaUufAXwDci9NXTxkWhdIBmjAa6p5qkSYYbmgfU/htmlview
