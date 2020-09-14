Rain

Gem63

unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
Reached level 5 in 1 and a half hour. The game was boring, with the same over an over again

mmdshah9 avatar

mmdshah9

September 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM

mmdshah9 avatar

mmdshah9

September 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM

great quality and good aricle, keep it up
mmdshah9 avatar

mmdshah9

September 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM

the game is nice but the quests are difficult and the reward is minimal
mmdshah9 avatar

mmdshah9

September 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM

this game is great for gems and just that too it's my type of game
mmdshah9 avatar

mmdshah9

September 14, 2020 at 12:07 PM

so epic and so beautiful this game is so very good
darthssun avatar

darthssun

March 4, 2021 at 06:49 AM

i would try this game if it had tasks

PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 11, 2021 at 02:54 AM

you should try this game its pretty poggers and i can build a tower
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

March 11, 2021 at 05:24 PM

yes this game is really boring
Koparsiksag avatar

Koparsiksag

March 21, 2021 at 02:16 PM

yes its a boring game
Microsoftcard avatar

Microsoftcard

March 21, 2021 at 02:30 PM

Wow thats all that was here
AmishJ avatar

AmishJ

March 22, 2021 at 06:55 PM

it got boring at some times only
IWantGem avatar

IWantGem

March 24, 2021 at 04:19 PM

Ye, it's boring
Badornik avatar

Badornik

March 24, 2021 at 07:53 PM

FORTNITE MEH
xpozer avatar

xpozer

March 26, 2021 at 05:05 AM

Its not boring.Then you people must check this out https://shrinke.me/qocfJ
