Reached level 5 in 1 and a half hour. The game was boring, with the same over an over again
great quality and good aricle, keep it up
the game is nice but the quests are difficult and the reward is minimal
this game is great for gems and just that too it's my type of game
so epic and so beautiful this game is so very good
i would try this game if it had tasks
you should try this game its pretty poggers and i can build a tower
yes this game is really boring
Wow thats all that was here
it got boring at some times only
Its not boring.