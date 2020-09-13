Would you rather have a home on the beach or in the mountains?
I would prefer to have a house in the mountains.
On the beach, u can anyways go and swim with the fish
for me is on the beach because you can relax here and swimming :D
A house in the mountains sounds nice, the sound of the wildlife and the cold air in the morning sounds so relaxing
I've been living in the mountains for 11 years of my childhood so this is a short opinion of living in the mountains as I haven't ever been to the beach yet (I was about to go to one in 2020 but Covid-19 made it impossible to do so)
In the mountains, you are exposed to mosquitoes, potential wildlife predators (if you're in a sparsely populated area where animals are habituating at), transportation vehicles are limited so calling for the emergency services would take much longer and other kinds of deliveries to your location would become expensive and quite time consuming, the living conditions in the mountains are quite challenging as you would need to be physically fit with a great pair of lungs to live up in the mountains as it gets hard to breathe and it is tiresome to go up and down an elevated surface
beach, we can get fish easily
I’m very much more in love with the mountains.
beach since I wanna go swimming alot of the times and also have a great view
I would love to live in the mountains.
For me, in the mountains like Thorin from The Hobbit had his kingdom.
I prefer the beach, its better for me and i like swimming a lot.
I used to live probably 5 mins walk from a beach, and it wasn't that great, but then again I don't really like the beach all that much and hardly went. I think I'd much prefer the mountains, I prefer cooler weather and hiking.
I like the beach because the view of the ocean is relaxing
by the beach because the mountains are cold
Definitly up in the mountains. Good clean air and nobady to bother you lol
In the mountains for me, fresh air and beatiful sights