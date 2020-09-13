Rain

Gem53

unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
Would you rather have a home on the beach or in the mountains?

pix4r avatar

pix4r

September 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM

JaceyGamingPlay avatar

JaceyGamingPlay

January 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM

I would prefer to have a house in the mountains.
Raresucuuuvuvu avatar

Raresucuuuvuvu

January 10, 2021 at 11:33 PM

On the beach, u can anyways go and swim with the fish
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

January 16, 2021 at 08:21 AM

for me is on the beach because you can relax here and swimming :D
ron7 avatar

ron7

January 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM

A house in the mountains sounds nice, the sound of the wildlife and the cold air in the morning sounds so relaxing

FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

January 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM

I've been living in the mountains for 11 years of my childhood so this is a short opinion of living in the mountains as I haven't ever been to the beach yet (I was about to go to one in 2020 but Covid-19 made it impossible to do so)

In the mountains, you are exposed to mosquitoes, potential wildlife predators (if you're in a sparsely populated area where animals are habituating at), transportation vehicles are limited so calling for the emergency services would take much longer and other kinds of deliveries to your location would become expensive and quite time consuming, the living conditions in the mountains are quite challenging as you would need to be physically fit with a great pair of lungs to live up in the mountains as it gets hard to breathe and it is tiresome to go up and down an elevated surface
usestarcode_guest avatar

usestarcode_guest

January 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM

beach, we can get fish easily

@Hood3203 avatar

@Hood3203

January 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM

I’m very much more in love with the mountains.
loliez avatar

loliez

January 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM

beach since I wanna go swimming alot of the times and also have a great view
AnjaliSapkota19 avatar

AnjaliSapkota19

January 18, 2021 at 02:15 PM

I would love to live in the mountains.

kingtempla4 avatar

kingtempla4

January 18, 2021 at 02:30 PM

13nuns avatar

13nuns

January 18, 2021 at 03:35 PM

For me, in the mountains like Thorin from The Hobbit had his kingdom.
FBlopenup avatar

FBlopenup

January 18, 2021 at 05:42 PM

I prefer the beach, its better for me and i like swimming a lot.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

January 18, 2021 at 05:53 PM

I used to live probably 5 mins walk from a beach, and it wasn't that great, but then again I don't really like the beach all that much and hardly went. I think I'd much prefer the mountains, I prefer cooler weather and hiking.
ManLykeB1B avatar

ManLykeB1B

January 18, 2021 at 06:50 PM

I like the beach because the view of the ocean is relaxing

i_cant_aim_247 avatar

i_cant_aim_247

January 19, 2021 at 01:18 AM

by the beach because the mountains are cold
Erakio avatar

Erakio

January 19, 2021 at 03:20 AM

Definitly up in the mountains. Good clean air and nobady to bother you lol
JohnB256 avatar

JohnB256

January 19, 2021 at 06:09 PM

Mountains
David5553545345 avatar

David5553545345

January 19, 2021 at 06:11 PM

Mountains
nicu798 avatar

nicu798

January 19, 2021 at 09:30 PM

In the mountains for me, fresh air and beatiful sights
