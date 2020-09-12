Rain

Gem46

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
how to level up fast

gengar4

September 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM

i want to know how you can level up to level 15 quick to finish the task in gamehag
hard_bass2

September 12, 2020 at 10:35 PM

the only way i know is commenting on forums and such

hard_bass2

September 12, 2020 at 10:36 PM

unfortunately it's really hard to do it when you are even at level 2

hard_bass2

September 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM

you need to comment 5 times to level up to level 2
and for level 3 you need to comment way more than that, a ridiculously high amount of comments
nandaneo

September 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM

if playing free the fastest level 15 took 4-6 days and that playing every hour unless you buy gem. do every request from boat as many can that give exp and gold . dont waste gold except build house , house give very plenty exp to lvl up. additionally give animal food that give 10 exp and sometimes drop something that useful later
