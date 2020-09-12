how to level up fast

gengar4 i want to know how you can level up to level 15 quick to finish the task in gamehag

hard_bass2 the only way i know is commenting on forums and such





hard_bass2 unfortunately it's really hard to do it when you are even at level 2





hard_bass2 you need to comment 5 times to level up to level 2

and for level 3 you need to comment way more than that, a ridiculously high amount of comments