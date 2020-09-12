i want to know how you can level up to level 15 quick to finish the task in gamehag
the only way i know is commenting on forums and such
unfortunately it's really hard to do it when you are even at level 2
you need to comment 5 times to level up to level 2
and for level 3 you need to comment way more than that, a ridiculously high amount of comments
if playing free the fastest level 15 took 4-6 days and that playing every hour unless you buy gem. do every request from boat as many can that give exp and gold . dont waste gold except build house , house give very plenty exp to lvl up. additionally give animal food that give 10 exp and sometimes drop something that useful later