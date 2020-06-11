The Underground War: A Roblox Game

The Underground War is a game available on Roblox that focuses more on the thrill of playing as opposed to the quality of the graphics. There are two teams who fight against each other to secure each other's flags and gain enough points to win the game. Teamwork is absolutely necessary and overall it's quite a fun game to play.

In The Underground War, there are two teams; red and blue. The competence of the team is completely up to the skill wielded by the members of each team. The objective of the game is to make your way through the tunnels underground and into the enemy base to steal their flag. With the flag in hand, you must survive the members of the opposing team as they will target you since you have their flag. No worries though because you have your teammates to protect you (or at least you should). If you manage to make it back to your team's base and place the flag, your team scores a point. The team with the most points after 20 minutes of playing, wins the round. The game resets after every round.Upon spawning in the game, each player is given a swuvle (or sword) and a sniper. The swuvle can be used to dig your way through the tunnels, or attack enemies. The sniper is used to take out your enemies in one blow (if aimed correctly). Snipers take some time to reload and in that time you can choose to activate your swuvle to defend yourself or run and hide. Each weapon has an upgrade which costs points the player picks up individually when playing the game.The swuvle comes with two upgrades. One which increases the dig rate and another that increases the damage caused by it. Each of these cost 50 credits. The sniper however, can be upgraded to a top grade sniper, which decreases the reload time of your sniper. This costs 100 creditsThere are two teams, a red and a blue.Each can have up to six persons. You are automatically placed on a team depending on how many persons are on the team. However, you have the option to switch teams for Robux.Every time you knock out or kill an enemy player you earn four credits. And for every block you dig you earn one credit. These credits are used in the shop to buy upgrades to weapons or medkits.These are special tools you find in the shop that can be used to regain health. This really comes in handy if your health is low and you are retreating with the enemy flag.For Robux, you can also unlock a variety of trails and other tools like a rocket-launcher to give you an advantage over your enemies.There are three ladders leading up to each base. Usually, only the one in the center has a tunnel that's already dug out. But with your trusty swuvle you can dig out another tunnel to any of the other three ports/ladders.1. When you have the flag and you're going through the tunnel, be sure to jump repeatedly so that the enemies can't use their snipers to knock you out before you get back to base.2. When you have the flag and you're at your team's base, continue to jump so that any enemy snipers on top of the towers can't shoot you.3. If you have a teammate in the enemy base and you won't be able to make it all the way over there to help them bring that flag home, just climb to the top of one of the towers in your base and take out your enemies with your sniper.