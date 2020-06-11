Leszek9028
The Underground War: A Roblox Game

hxll3 avatar

hxll3

June 11, 2020 at 10:05 AM

The Underground War is a game available on Roblox that focuses more on the thrill of playing as opposed to the quality of the graphics. There are two teams who fight against each other to secure each other's flags and gain enough points to win the game. Teamwork is absolutely necessary and overall it's quite a fun game to play.


In The Underground War, there are two teams; red and blue. The competence of the team is completely up to the skill wielded by the members of each team. The objective of the game is to make your way through the tunnels underground and into the enemy base to steal their flag. With the flag in hand, you must survive the members of the opposing team as they will target you since you have their flag. No worries though because you have your teammates to protect you (or at least you should). If you manage to make it back to your team's base and place the flag, your team scores a point. The team with the most points after 20 minutes of playing, wins the round. The game resets after every round.

Weapons
Upon spawning in the game, each player is given a swuvle (or sword) and a sniper. The swuvle can be used to dig your way through the tunnels, or attack enemies. The sniper is used to take out your enemies in one blow (if aimed correctly). Snipers take some time to reload and in that time you can choose to activate your swuvle to defend yourself or run and hide. Each weapon has an upgrade which costs points the player picks up individually when playing the game.
The swuvle comes with two upgrades. One which increases the dig rate and another that increases the damage caused by it. Each of these cost 50 credits. The sniper however, can be upgraded to a top grade sniper, which decreases the reload time of your sniper. This costs 100 credits

cHFUdU91RRBwBSVN7czM3upidZb3Mq.png    8KUxPHPqFrde8HW6t1mQbrFnvubR9O.png
               Sniper                                                                   Swuvle




Teams
There are two teams, a red and a blue.Each can have up to six persons. You are automatically placed on a team depending on how many persons are on the team. However, you have the option to switch teams for Robux.


Credits
Every time you knock out or kill an enemy player you earn four credits. And for every block you dig you earn one credit. These credits are used in the shop to buy upgrades to weapons or medkits.

Medkits
These are special tools you find in the shop that can be used to regain health. This really comes in handy if your health is low and you are retreating with the enemy flag.

For Robux, you can also unlock a variety of trails and other tools like a rocket-launcher to give you an advantage over your enemies.


Tunnels
There are three ladders leading up to each base. Usually, only the one in the center has a tunnel that's already dug out. But with your trusty swuvle you can dig out another tunnel to any of the other three ports/ladders. 


Tips & Tricks
  1. When you have the flag and you're going through the tunnel, be sure to jump repeatedly so that the enemies can't use their snipers to knock you out before you get back to base.

  2. When you have the flag and you're at your team's base, continue to jump so that any enemy snipers on top of the towers can't shoot you.

  3. If you have a teammate in the enemy base and you won't be able to make it all the way over there to help them bring that flag home, just climb to the top of one of the towers in your base and take out your enemies with your sniper.





throatslit56 avatar

throatslit56

June 11, 2020 at 10:14 AM

nice article i enjoyed it
Maxuel_Renner avatar

Maxuel_Renner

June 11, 2020 at 11:48 AM

Aisha3o5 avatar

Aisha3o5

June 11, 2020 at 06:24 PM

amazingv vsuperb wow
MrKFChicken1 avatar

MrKFChicken1

June 11, 2020 at 07:42 PM

its a very old game brings nostalgia

Bedorobuxplz avatar

Bedorobuxplz

June 15, 2020 at 12:42 AM

i dont even know this game :(
lolopinko avatar

lolopinko

June 15, 2020 at 12:42 AM

for me its really lagy but its still a 9/10 game
Bedorobuxplz avatar

Bedorobuxplz

June 22, 2020 at 12:53 AM

idk what is this game but i will try it
Lol11222 avatar

Lol11222

July 15, 2020 at 07:28 AM

sounds intresting will try it out
Squidleaf avatar

Squidleaf

July 15, 2020 at 04:56 PM

nice bro under ground is cool and roblox cool
Yuta1142 avatar

Yuta1142

July 16, 2020 at 02:30 AM

lol roblox nice
mecobangiz avatar

mecobangiz

July 16, 2020 at 05:24 AM

Isnt this a mmorpg game, ive heard teh graohics are cool
ScammersUare avatar

ScammersUare

July 16, 2020 at 06:05 AM

Wow meco your right.
TeamTitan32 avatar

TeamTitan32

July 16, 2020 at 06:09 AM

I kill so many people I Also made a vip sever in that game and when nobody’s in my game I do this I just have my own game and I just get the flags and I just win.


JLFOODIE avatar

JLFOODIE

July 16, 2020 at 08:21 AM

i love that game

JLFOODIE avatar

JLFOODIE

July 16, 2020 at 08:22 AM

even is recreate by others

david34876832512 avatar

david34876832512

July 16, 2020 at 09:28 AM

The Underground War: A Roblox Game
thewrongbeast avatar

thewrongbeast

July 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM

Roblox huh? I play roblox but I have never ehard about this game maybe I should check it out.
Erikplibersek avatar

Erikplibersek

October 26, 2020 at 07:06 PM

what is tis game
kingeadust avatar

kingeadust

October 26, 2020 at 08:53 PM

güzel makale beğendim

hasanpro421212 avatar

hasanpro421212

October 29, 2020 at 06:28 AM

jonnel_labuan avatar

jonnel_labuan

October 29, 2020 at 06:55 AM

HI GUYS!!

jonnel_labuan avatar

jonnel_labuan

October 29, 2020 at 06:56 AM

PENGE ROBUX PLEASSSS

finn830952 avatar

finn830952

October 29, 2020 at 08:14 AM

awffagbbevrgagwegwgg
ann_balderama avatar

ann_balderama

October 29, 2020 at 08:56 AM

hi guys this is my comment
ann_balderama avatar

ann_balderama

October 29, 2020 at 08:57 AM

my exp is bugging
ann_balderama avatar

ann_balderama

October 29, 2020 at 08:57 AM

my comment is not going
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM

why won't I level up
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

October 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM

pls anyone say
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM

ok thanks for the advice]
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:32 AM

pls anyone say

Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:32 AM

There are three ladders leading up to each base.
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:32 AM



Usually, only the one in the center has a tunnel that's already dug out. But with your trusty swuvle you can dig out another tunnel to any of the other three ports/ladders.
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:33 AM

But with your trusty swuvle you can dig out another tunnel to any of the other three ports/ladders.
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:34 AM

The Underground War is a game available on Roblox that focuses more on the thrill of playing as
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 29, 2020 at 11:34 AM

The Underground War is a game available on Roblox that focuses more on the thrill of playing as opposed to the quality of the graphics. There are two teams who fight against each other to secure each other's flags and gain enough points to win the game. Teamwork is absolutely necessary and overall it's quite a fun game to play.
WHOOOSHHH avatar

WHOOOSHHH

October 30, 2020 at 05:34 AM

Aww... So cute!
ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

October 30, 2020 at 06:28 AM

The game got kinda boring.
nahres avatar

nahres

October 30, 2020 at 09:22 PM

game name plss good game
Kingotroncz avatar

Kingotroncz

October 30, 2020 at 09:55 PM

The Underground War is the best
