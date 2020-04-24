Types of ships

c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem20
Alexander
Alexander
Gem3
Alexander
Alexander
Gem3
WIDALBERTO VEGAS
WIDALBERTO VEGAS
Gem46
Alper Aydeniz
Alper Aydeniz
Gem231
Alexander
Alexander
Gem2
Alexander
Alexander
Gem168
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem108
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem231
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem370
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem819
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem20
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem154
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem701
hanfred
hanfred
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem140
Atia
Atia
Gem157
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem131
anitakatalinm
anitakatalinm
Gem420
W 777
W 777
Gem56
Rain

Gem26

unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to World of Warships - Bonus

Types of ships

TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM

Whats the best type of ship
Sriom avatar

Sriom

April 25, 2020 at 07:53 PM

depends on your play style
Sriom avatar

Sriom

April 25, 2020 at 08:00 PM

if you want to deal damage use a destroyer
If you want to be tanky use a battleship
If you want the best of both worlds just use a cruiser and if you want to play safe and do almost nothing use an Aircraft Carrier:neutral_face:

KGabor avatar

KGabor

April 26, 2020 at 07:38 AM

Take a look at their stats and their active abilities and decide it for yourself.
But if you need something truly op with almost no drawbacks, go for something like the Graf Spee, Kaga etc., they are pretty broken, at least in WoWs Blitz.
veggielirious avatar

veggielirious

April 26, 2020 at 07:39 AM

CV is actually fun to play, its not useless. When you get to tier 7 enem CV in random battles is just annoying.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Types of ships - World of Warships - Bonus Forum on Gamehag