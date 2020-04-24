Types of ships

TheBigBoss123 Whats the best type of ship

Sriom depends on your play style

Sriom if you want to deal damage use a destroyer

If you want to be tanky use a battleship

If you want the best of both worlds just use a cruiser and if you want to play safe and do almost nothing use an Aircraft Carrier:neutral_face:





KGabor Take a look at their stats and their active abilities and decide it for yourself.

But if you need something truly op with almost no drawbacks, go for something like the Graf Spee, Kaga etc., they are pretty broken, at least in WoWs Blitz.

