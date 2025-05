Is robux even worth buying?

Alexeytoronto So like robux is it over priced? Are there sites i can buy it for cheaper?

oogah6 no i dont think so it is better to spend the time here and earn it

oogah6 honestley i think that roblox should have a reward system that alows us to earn robux for certain tasks, for instance if it was our birthday we should earn robux

Alexeytoronto agreed but people can break the economy like that right?