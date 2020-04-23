Rain

Back to Crossout

All 3 task completed!

HellCold avatar

HellCold

April 23, 2020 at 07:19 PM

for 1st task you go to MEDALS - MISIONS - then get 15 victoris and Screenshot the VICTOR 2 open with the 15/100
HellCold avatar

HellCold

April 23, 2020 at 07:19 PM

when i complete the others will upd the treath
djoowel avatar

djoowel

April 23, 2020 at 08:47 PM

Well i did the exact same thing but mine is getting rejected for some reason...
HellCold avatar

HellCold

April 23, 2020 at 08:48 PM

i see alot of people geting rejected if i can help will upd
bobmoses avatar

bobmoses

April 23, 2020 at 09:31 PM

yea they arent good at confirming them because they check with bots you will need to talk to misty and see what she can do to help you
MARE12356789 avatar

MARE12356789

April 23, 2020 at 10:18 PM

I talked to misty was no help just told me to resend it

Dfish92 avatar

Dfish92

April 23, 2020 at 10:23 PM

i am in the same situation heard back from misty she said it can't be the same gajin account as war thunder to make a new account do the task and upload the screenshot still get's rejected maybe the automated system does that who know's.
ismail2006 avatar

ismail2006

April 24, 2020 at 02:25 AM

lol that is messed up tho i
Mastara avatar

Mastara

April 24, 2020 at 02:29 AM

this is my comment
nautez avatar

nautez

April 24, 2020 at 10:28 AM

friend got rejected
its bad
nautez avatar

nautez

April 24, 2020 at 10:28 AM

so yep dont try this at home xD
123Th avatar

123Th

April 24, 2020 at 07:18 PM

so yep dont try this at home XD lol that is messed up tho i
