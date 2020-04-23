All 3 task completed!

for 1st task you go to MEDALS - MISIONS - then get 15 victoris and Screenshot the VICTOR 2 open with the 15/100
when i complete the others will upd the treath
Well i did the exact same thing but mine is getting rejected for some reason...
i see alot of people geting rejected if i can help will upd
yea they arent good at confirming them because they check with bots you will need to talk to misty and see what she can do to help you
I talked to misty was no help just told me to resend it
i am in the same situation heard back from misty she said it can't be the same gajin account as war thunder to make a new account do the task and upload the screenshot still get's rejected maybe the automated system does that who know's.
lol that is messed up tho i
friend got rejected
its bad
so yep dont try this at home xD
