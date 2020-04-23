ESL One Los Angeles Online: Live results and standings

Skyville89

Running from March 28 to April 19, ESL One Los Angeles Online will feature almost three weeks straight of top-level Dota 2 being played across every region with a $375,000 prize pool.

The event is being split up into five regions, with Europe and CIS being combined into one big bracket, and 16 teams in total. In comparison, China will have six teams, and North America, South America, and Southeast Asia will all have four teams each.

If you want to keep up with all of the results for ESL One Los Angeles Online, here is a list of the full standings for the event along with all of the match results for both the group stage and playoffs.

Overall Standings

Europe/CIS

Place Team Prize

1st Virtus Pro $60,000

2nd OG $38,000

3rd Vikin.gg $25,000

4th Chicken Fighters $14,000

5th-6th Team Spirit $10,000

5th-6th Team Secret $10,000

7th-8th Nigma $7,500

7th-8th Alliance $7,500

9th-10th HellRaisers $5,000

9th-10th Team Unique $5,000

11th-12th Cyber Legacy $4,000

11th-12th Team Liquid $4,000

13th-14th Gambit Esports $3,000

13th-14th Ninjas in Pyjamas $3,000

15th-16th B8 $2,000

15th-16th Natus Vincere $2,000

Match results

Group Stage

April 4

Gambit Esports vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-0

Nigma vs. OG — OG 2-0

Virtus Pro vs. HellRaisers — VP 2-1

Cyber Legacy vs. B8 — CL 2-1

April 5

Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1

Natus Vincere vs. Team Unique — Na’Vi 2-1

Team Secret vs. Team Liquid — Secret 2-0

Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas — NiP 2-1

April 6

HellRaisers vs. Vikin.gg — HellRaisers 2-0

Nigma vs. Cyber Legacy — Nigma 2-1

VP vs. Gambit — VP 2-1

OG vs. B8 — OG 2-1

April 7

Team Unique vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1

Na’Vi vs. Chicken Fighters — Na’Vi 2-1

Liquid vs. Alliance — Alliance 2-1

Secret vs. NiP — Secret 2-0

April 8

HellRaisers vs. B8 — B8 2-1

VP vs. Cyber Legacy — VP 2-0

Nigma vs. Gambit — Gambit 2-0

OG vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1

April 9

NiP vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1

Alliance vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1

Secret vs. Na’Vi — Secret 2-0

Liquid vs. Team Unique — Unique 2-1

April 10

Nigma vs. B8 — Nigma 2-0

VP vs. Vikin.gg — VP 2-0

HellRaisers vs. Gambit – HellRaisers 2-1

OG vs. Cyber Legacy — OG 2-0

April 11

Secret vs. Chicken Fighters — Secret 2-1

Liquid vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1

NiP vs. Na’Vi — NiP 2-1

Alliance vs. Team Unique — Alliance 2-1

April 12

Gambit vs. B8 — Gambit 2-0

Nigma vs. HellRaisers — Nigma 2-0

OG vs. VP — VP 2-0

Vikin.gg vs. Cyber Legacy — Vikin.gg 2-1

April 13

Liquid vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1

Secret vs. Team Spirit — Secret 2-1

Alliance vs. Na’Vi — Alliance 2-0

NiP vs. Team Unique — Unique 2-1

April 14

Gambit vs. Cyber Legacy — Cyber Legacy 2-1

Nigma vs. VP — VP 2-0

OG vs. HellRaisers — OG 2-0

Vikin.gg vs. B8 — Vikin.gg 2-0

April 15

Team Unique vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1

Na’Vi vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-0

Secret vs. Alliance — Secret 2-0

Liquid vs. NiP — Liquid 2-0

April 16

OG vs. Gambit — OG 2-0

Nigma vs. Vikin.gg — Nigma 2-0

VP vs. B8 — VP 2-1

HellRaisers vs. Cyber Legacy — HellRaisers 2-0

Liquid vs. Na’Vi — Liquid 2-0

Secret vs. Team Unique — Secret 2-0

Alliance vs. Chicken Fighters — Alliance 2-1

NiP vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-0

Playoffs

April 17

Lower’s R1

Nigma vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1

Alliance vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1

Upper’s R1

Virtus Pro vs. Team Spirit — VP 2-0

Team Secret vs. OG — OG 2-0

April 18

Lower’s R2

Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-0

Secret vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-0

Upper’s finals

VP vs. OG — VP 2-0

Lower’s R3

Chicken Fighters vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1

April 19

Lower’s finals

OG vs. Vikin.gg — OG 2-0

Grand finals

Virtus Pro vs. OG — VP 3-2

China

Place Team Prize

1st Royal Never Give Up $25,000

2nd Newbee $12,500

3rd EHOME $7,500

4th Vici Gaming $5,000

5th-6th PSG.LGD $3,000

5th-6th Invictus Gaming $2,000

Match results

Group Stage

March 28

EHOME vs. Newbee — EHOME 2-1

Royal Never Give Up vs. Invictus Gaming — RNG 2-0

Vici Gaming vs. PSG.LGD — VG 2-1

March 29

Invictus Gaming vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-0

Vici Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up — RNG 2-0

EHOME vs. PSG.LGD — PSG.LGD 2-1

March 30

Newbee vs. VG — Newbee 2-0

EHOME vs. RNG — RNG 2-1

EHOME vs. IG — EHOME 2-0

PSG.LGD vs. RNG — RNG 2-1

March 31

IG vs. VG — VG 2-0

PSG.LGD vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-1

April 1

EHOME vs. VG — EHOME 2-1

IG vs. PSG.LGD — IG 2-0

Newbee vs. RNG — RNG 2-0

Playoffs

April 2

Winner’s R1

RNG vs. EHOME — RNG 2-1

April 3

Loser’s R1

Newbee vs. VG — Newbee 2-1

April 5

Loser’s R2

EHOME vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-1

Grand finals

RNG vs. Newbee — RNG 3-1

North America

Place Team Prize

1st Evil Geniuses $20,000

2nd Quincy Crew $12,000

3rd CR4ZY $6,000

4th business associates $2,000

Match results

Group Stage

March 28

Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew — Quincy Crew 2-1

March 29

business associates vs. CR4ZY — CR4ZY 2-0

March 30

EG vs. CR4ZY — EG 2-0

March 31

business associates vs. Quincy Crew — Quincy Crew 1-1

April 1

EG vs. business associates — EG 2-0

Quincy Crew vs. CR4Zy — Quincy Crew 2-0

Playoffs

April 2

Semi-finals

EG vs. CR4ZY — EG 2-1

Grand finals

Quincy Crew vs. EG — EG 3-1

South America

Place Team Prize

1st beastcoast $20,000

2nd NoPing Esports $12,000

3rd Furia Esports $6,000

4th Thunder Predator $2,000

Match results

Group Stage

March 28

beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator — beastcoast 2-1

March 29

Furia Esports vs. NoPing Esports — NoPing 2-0

March 30

Furia vs. Thunder Predator — Furia 2-0

March 31

beastcoast vs. NoPing — NoPing 2-0

April 1

beastcoast vs. Furia — beastcoast 2-0

Thunder Predator vs. NoPing — NoPing 2-0

Playoffs

April 3

Semi-finals

beastcoast vs. FURIA — beastcoast 2-1

Grand finals

NoPing vs. beastcoast — beastcoast 3-1

Southeast Asia

Place Team Prize

1st Fnatic $20,000

2nd Team Adroit $12,000

3rd BOOM Esports $6,000

4th Geek Fam $2,000

Match results

Group Stage

March 28

Adroit vs. Geek Fam — Adroit 2-0

March 29

Fnatic vs. BOOM Esports — BOOM 2-1

March 30

BOOM vs. GeekFam — BOOM 2-1

March 31

Adroit vs. Fnatic — Adroit 2-1

April 1

Fnatic vs. Geek Fam — Fnatic 2-0

BOOM vs. Adroit — Adroit 2-1

Playoffs

April 2

Semi-finals

BOOM vs. Fnatic — Fnatic 2-1

Grand finals

Team Adroit vs. Fnatic — Fnatic 3-0