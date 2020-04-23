ESL One Los Angeles Online: Live results and standings

Running from March 28 to April 19, ESL One Los Angeles Online will feature almost three weeks straight of top-level Dota 2 being played across every region with a $375,000 prize pool.
The event is being split up into five regions, with Europe and CIS being combined into one big bracket, and 16 teams in total. In comparison, China will have six teams, and North America, South America, and Southeast Asia will all have four teams each.
If you want to keep up with all of the results for ESL One Los Angeles Online, here is a list of the full standings for the event along with all of the match results for both the group stage and playoffs.
Overall Standings
Europe/CIS
Place Team Prize
1st Virtus Pro $60,000
2nd OG $38,000
3rd Vikin.gg $25,000
4th Chicken Fighters $14,000
5th-6th Team Spirit $10,000
5th-6th Team Secret $10,000
7th-8th Nigma $7,500
7th-8th Alliance $7,500
9th-10th HellRaisers $5,000
9th-10th Team Unique $5,000
11th-12th Cyber Legacy $4,000
11th-12th Team Liquid $4,000
13th-14th Gambit Esports $3,000
13th-14th Ninjas in Pyjamas $3,000
15th-16th B8 $2,000
15th-16th Natus Vincere $2,000
Match results
Group Stage
April 4
Gambit Esports vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-0
Nigma vs. OG — OG 2-0
Virtus Pro vs. HellRaisers — VP 2-1
Cyber Legacy vs. B8 — CL 2-1
April 5
Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1
Natus Vincere vs. Team Unique — Na’Vi 2-1
Team Secret vs. Team Liquid — Secret 2-0
Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas — NiP 2-1
April 6
HellRaisers vs. Vikin.gg — HellRaisers 2-0
Nigma vs. Cyber Legacy — Nigma 2-1
VP vs. Gambit — VP 2-1
OG vs. B8 — OG 2-1
April 7
Team Unique vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1
Na’Vi vs. Chicken Fighters — Na’Vi 2-1
Liquid vs. Alliance — Alliance 2-1
Secret vs. NiP — Secret 2-0
April 8
HellRaisers vs. B8 — B8 2-1
VP vs. Cyber Legacy — VP 2-0
Nigma vs. Gambit — Gambit 2-0
OG vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1
April 9
NiP vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1
Alliance vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1
Secret vs. Na’Vi — Secret 2-0
Liquid vs. Team Unique — Unique 2-1
April 10
Nigma vs. B8 — Nigma 2-0
VP vs. Vikin.gg — VP 2-0
HellRaisers vs. Gambit – HellRaisers 2-1
OG vs. Cyber Legacy — OG 2-0
April 11
Secret vs. Chicken Fighters — Secret 2-1
Liquid vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-1
NiP vs. Na’Vi — NiP 2-1
Alliance vs. Team Unique — Alliance 2-1
April 12
Gambit vs. B8 — Gambit 2-0
Nigma vs. HellRaisers — Nigma 2-0
OG vs. VP — VP 2-0
Vikin.gg vs. Cyber Legacy — Vikin.gg 2-1
April 13
Liquid vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1
Secret vs. Team Spirit — Secret 2-1
Alliance vs. Na’Vi — Alliance 2-0
NiP vs. Team Unique — Unique 2-1
April 14
Gambit vs. Cyber Legacy — Cyber Legacy 2-1
Nigma vs. VP — VP 2-0
OG vs. HellRaisers — OG 2-0
Vikin.gg vs. B8 — Vikin.gg 2-0
April 15
Team Unique vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1
Na’Vi vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-0
Secret vs. Alliance — Secret 2-0
Liquid vs. NiP — Liquid 2-0
April 16
OG vs. Gambit — OG 2-0
Nigma vs. Vikin.gg — Nigma 2-0
VP vs. B8 — VP 2-1
HellRaisers vs. Cyber Legacy — HellRaisers 2-0
Liquid vs. Na’Vi — Liquid 2-0
Secret vs. Team Unique — Secret 2-0
Alliance vs. Chicken Fighters — Alliance 2-1
NiP vs. Team Spirit — Spirit 2-0
Playoffs
April 17
Lower’s R1
Nigma vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-1
Alliance vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1
Upper’s R1
Virtus Pro vs. Team Spirit — VP 2-0
Team Secret vs. OG — OG 2-0
April 18
Lower’s R2
Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters — Chicken Fighters 2-0
Secret vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-0
Upper’s finals
VP vs. OG — VP 2-0
Lower’s R3
Chicken Fighters vs. Vikin.gg — Vikin.gg 2-1
April 19
Lower’s finals
OG vs. Vikin.gg — OG 2-0
Grand finals
Virtus Pro vs. OG — VP 3-2
China
Place Team Prize
1st Royal Never Give Up $25,000
2nd Newbee $12,500
3rd EHOME $7,500
4th Vici Gaming $5,000
5th-6th PSG.LGD $3,000
5th-6th Invictus Gaming $2,000
Match results
Group Stage
March 28
EHOME vs. Newbee — EHOME 2-1
Royal Never Give Up vs. Invictus Gaming — RNG 2-0
Vici Gaming vs. PSG.LGD — VG 2-1
March 29
Invictus Gaming vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-0
Vici Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up — RNG 2-0
EHOME vs. PSG.LGD — PSG.LGD 2-1
March 30
Newbee vs. VG — Newbee 2-0
EHOME vs. RNG — RNG 2-1
EHOME vs. IG — EHOME 2-0
PSG.LGD vs. RNG — RNG 2-1
March 31
IG vs. VG — VG 2-0
PSG.LGD vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-1
April 1
EHOME vs. VG — EHOME 2-1
IG vs. PSG.LGD — IG 2-0
Newbee vs. RNG — RNG 2-0
Playoffs
April 2
Winner’s R1
RNG vs. EHOME — RNG 2-1
April 3
Loser’s R1
Newbee vs. VG — Newbee 2-1
April 5
Loser’s R2
EHOME vs. Newbee — Newbee 2-1
Grand finals
RNG vs. Newbee — RNG 3-1
North America
Place Team Prize
1st Evil Geniuses $20,000
2nd Quincy Crew $12,000
3rd CR4ZY $6,000
4th business associates $2,000
Match results
Group Stage
March 28
Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew — Quincy Crew 2-1
March 29
business associates vs. CR4ZY — CR4ZY 2-0
March 30
EG vs. CR4ZY — EG 2-0
March 31
business associates vs. Quincy Crew — Quincy Crew 1-1
April 1
EG vs. business associates — EG 2-0
Quincy Crew vs. CR4Zy — Quincy Crew 2-0
Playoffs
April 2
Semi-finals
EG vs. CR4ZY — EG 2-1
Grand finals
Quincy Crew vs. EG — EG 3-1
South America
Place Team Prize
1st beastcoast $20,000
2nd NoPing Esports $12,000
3rd Furia Esports $6,000
4th Thunder Predator $2,000
Match results
Group Stage
March 28
beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator — beastcoast 2-1
March 29
Furia Esports vs. NoPing Esports — NoPing 2-0
March 30
Furia vs. Thunder Predator — Furia 2-0
March 31
beastcoast vs. NoPing — NoPing 2-0
April 1
beastcoast vs. Furia — beastcoast 2-0
Thunder Predator vs. NoPing — NoPing 2-0
Playoffs
April 3
Semi-finals
beastcoast vs. FURIA — beastcoast 2-1
Grand finals
NoPing vs. beastcoast — beastcoast 3-1
Southeast Asia
Place Team Prize
1st Fnatic $20,000
2nd Team Adroit $12,000
3rd BOOM Esports $6,000
4th Geek Fam $2,000
Match results
Group Stage
March 28
Adroit vs. Geek Fam — Adroit 2-0
March 29
Fnatic vs. BOOM Esports — BOOM 2-1
March 30
BOOM vs. GeekFam — BOOM 2-1
March 31
Adroit vs. Fnatic — Adroit 2-1
April 1
Fnatic vs. Geek Fam — Fnatic 2-0
BOOM vs. Adroit — Adroit 2-1
Playoffs
April 2
Semi-finals
BOOM vs. Fnatic — Fnatic 2-1
Grand finals
Team Adroit vs. Fnatic — Fnatic 3-0