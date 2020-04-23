Vikin.gg take down Chicken Fighters at ESL One Los Angeles Online

c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem154
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem701
hanfred
hanfred
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem140
Atia
Atia
Gem157
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem131
anitakatalinm
anitakatalinm
Gem420
W 777
W 777
Gem56
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,117
DanielvKaiser123D
DanielvKaiser123D
Gem14
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem50
taj howe
taj howe
Gem30
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem2
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem168
taj howe
taj howe
Gem20
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,748
AIRUN ANGELES
AIRUN ANGELES
Gem20
Rain

Gem72

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

31

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Vikin.gg take down Chicken Fighters at ESL One Los Angeles Online

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 23, 2020 at 07:12 PM

Vikin.gg followed up a huge win over Team Secret with a clutch victory against Chicken Fighters at the ESL One Los Angeles Online today. With this victory, the Dota 2 team has made the top-three cut at the tournament.
As a team of relatively new players, not much was expected of Vikin.gg coming into an event featuring some of the best players and rosters in the world. Now, however, they are just two wins away from taking home a Major title.
In what was one of the fastest three-game series of the tournament, both teams closed out their first wins in less than 25 minutes, completely shutting each other down as they tried to stave off elimination. Vikin.gg took first blood after Chicken Fighters let Lycan slide through the bans, which ended up being their biggest mistake.
Indji “Shad” Lub popped off early as Vikin.gg overpowered Chicken Fighters in lanes, winning two of the three and quickly building their lead. His Lycan ended up 8/0/8.
While Chicken Fighters somewhat mitigated the Lycan as the game went along, BOOM’s SS tore them apart. He dealt 26,000 damage on his own and went 11/1/11 as Vikin.gg blew their opponents up and forced GGs 23 minutes in.
Chicken Fighters flipped the script in game two, ensuring they banned both Lycan and Snapfire while focusing on teamfight control with a Pangolier, Rubick, and Troll Warlord. Vikin.gg tried to counter with their own control in Grimmstroke and Mars, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the strength of an early game Death Prophet paired with that draft.
Only Ondřej “Supream^” Štarha’s Death Prophet lost a life during the game as Chicken Fighters sped through the lanes and neutralized Vikin.gg’s support heroes. The game ended after a full push from Chicken Fighters crushed their opponents’ attempted hold, forcing a second quick round decided by GGs.
The final match had a bit of competition early on as both sides clashed, with Vikin.gg coming out on top despite being outmatched in starting damage. Chicken Fighters tried to cheese them with the last pick Alchemist, but Vikin.gg is known for playing that hero and knew exactly how to counter-play the pick.
Vikin.gg’s Broodmother, Ursa, Pangolier, and Snapfire all dealt more than 20,000 damage each and scaled faster than Chicken Fighters could handle after losing the first big fight at the 10-minute mark.
There was nothing SoNNeikO and his squad could do to turn things around. They were slaughtered for 10 minutes and fell behind by 12,000 gold. From there, Vikin.gg grew and the team refused to let Supream^ farm his Alchemist, which removed Chicken Fighters’ biggest weapon.
One last push, which led to multiple diebacks and a tower dive, sent Chicken Fighters packing, and Vikin.gg locked in a rematch with OG in the lower bracket finals.
In their last meeting, Vikin.gg upset OG 2-1 but ended up placing below them in the Group A standings and having to fight their way up through the lower bracket. The rematch will begin at 7am CT, with the winner facing Virtus Pro in the grand finals.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Vikin.gg take down Chicken Fighters at ESL One Los Angeles Online - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag