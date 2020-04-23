Newest SAO szn is horrible

wawz32 Thry basically cut out the best character (kirito) making him useless and making the show even worse than i was. (first szn still nice tho)

honeybeeeeeeeeees argee kirito was good :)

azozi1971 nah it wasnt this is boring but sorry

Faded_Aqua I think it helps to build the suspense and give it a bit more life. Other than that im ready to see Asuna vs Alice for Kirito

SquaisheyQuack Wait, wasn't when Asuna was saved by Kirito the Last season







SquaisheyQuack Like When she was trapped in the elf game by her fiancee, Kirito saved her, wasn't that the last season?







SquaisheyQuack I am in confusion, if there is another season then i must check it out!:grinning:

wawz32 newest szn is called Alicization war of underworld if youre curious



