Back to Sword Art Online

Newest SAO szn is horrible

wawz32 avatar

wawz32

April 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM

Thry basically cut out the best character (kirito) making him useless and making the show even worse than i was. (first szn still nice tho)
honeybeeeeeeeeees avatar

honeybeeeeeeeeees

April 23, 2020 at 11:24 PM

argee kirito was good :)
azozi1971 avatar

azozi1971

April 25, 2020 at 01:57 AM

nah it wasnt this is boring but sorry
Faded_Aqua avatar

Faded_Aqua

April 25, 2020 at 02:00 AM

I think it helps to build the suspense and give it a bit more life. Other than that im ready to see Asuna vs Alice for Kirito
SquaisheyQuack avatar

SquaisheyQuack

April 25, 2020 at 02:14 AM

Wait, wasn't when Asuna was saved by Kirito the Last season


SquaisheyQuack avatar

SquaisheyQuack

April 25, 2020 at 02:15 AM

Like When she was trapped in the elf game by her fiancee, Kirito saved her, wasn't that the last season?


SquaisheyQuack avatar

SquaisheyQuack

April 25, 2020 at 02:16 AM

I am in confusion, if there is another season then i must check it out!:grinning:
wawz32 avatar

wawz32

April 25, 2020 at 05:53 AM

newest szn is called Alicization war of underworld if youre curious

wawz32 avatar

wawz32

April 25, 2020 at 05:54 AM

there are four seasons now
