I have a question is there a way to get builders club for free

unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
Back to Roblox

I have a question is there a way to get builders club for free

Nicknacker avatar

Nicknacker

April 23, 2020 at 06:35 AM

For those who have builders club
Joyy8181 avatar

Joyy8181

April 23, 2020 at 06:37 AM

No. You have to spend cash.
habibsyech avatar

habibsyech

April 23, 2020 at 06:53 AM

builder club isnt a thing anymore
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 23, 2020 at 09:43 AM

No because it doesn't exist anymore
DrMisteryBlox avatar

DrMisteryBlox

April 23, 2020 at 10:11 AM

Builder club isnt a thing anymore boomer
NoobiaX avatar

NoobiaX

April 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM

Builders Club is replaced by Premium. To get premium, you have to spend cash.
_Cheese avatar

_Cheese

April 23, 2020 at 01:38 PM

Sorry but its not possible :/
wave_74 avatar

wave_74

April 23, 2020 at 01:40 PM

2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 23, 2020 at 02:00 PM

It doesn't even exist... Either way, it wasn't possible in the first place...
Sergiubbboss avatar

Sergiubbboss

April 23, 2020 at 07:16 PM

Alexk11 avatar

Alexk11

April 23, 2020 at 08:00 PM

shame

Brx_1 avatar

Brx_1

April 23, 2020 at 08:00 PM

hello...awda
I have a question is there a way to get builders club for free - Roblox Forum on Gamehag