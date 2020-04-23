Where do I see my Win/Loss record?

Rain

Gem4

unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Where do I see my Win/Loss record?

LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 23, 2020 at 04:21 AM

Where do I see my Win/Loss record?
LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 23, 2020 at 04:21 AM

I need it for the 1st task
finbarc02 avatar

finbarc02

April 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM

If you click on your name in the hanger you will see a list of all your statistics. The top statistic is how many victories you have
Hope this helped :)
LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 23, 2020 at 05:14 PM

i took a screenshot of that screen but they just wouldn't accept it for some reason ;-;
djoowel avatar

djoowel

April 23, 2020 at 09:06 PM

yep same here
Auslass avatar

Auslass

April 23, 2020 at 09:13 PM

In world of warships I had to send a screenshot 3 times untill they approved it. So I guess no one knows exactly why and how the tasks get aproved?? Maybe they get confused as to what they are supposed to see on the sent screenshot?
Andrutza avatar

Andrutza

April 23, 2020 at 09:22 PM

jfhfg eghgqwehjqeqwegwqhgeeyyyyyyegqgggggggggggggggggggggggggggggwwwwwwwwwwwwww22eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeqqwhjgqjhdcg b qweucyqweqwbceyqwbeuwqbeciuqwebyqiwuecyqwbceuwqcbeyqcebuicbeqwiecybbceqwcyebqwibeyqwiueqwidhaskJHDGAWDBIT8QWBXN7Q2YXNE8QYN2EQ2
AdamPlayz107 avatar

AdamPlayz107

April 24, 2020 at 02:51 AM

SdzfhsudkadfhmjhddzffmjzsdfjnddzdhfhhjdvzffhjhvdzffhkjvzdjhkvdfzmjhvfvjzdmfffhfzdfmjhzdmdfjhhnjdzffvdnzfjhfvfkjhdzffmjzzkhdkzfkjhxddvfhkjhzzdvfhjkfdvzyfgcgcgcvvcgcvgcgcgnghfghgdghhngzddhgNFGNHgDGJNDhf
kale_dzedaj avatar

kale_dzedaj

April 24, 2020 at 04:23 AM

Same mate i set up samw name on war thunder and i have 23 wins sent screeshot 2 times everytime rejected
Krysg78 avatar

Krysg78

April 24, 2020 at 05:50 PM

i read here somewhere that when you load the game it needs to be "windowed"no fullscreen. i keep getting rejected aswell, so i hope thi one will work.

RedAppleVn avatar

RedAppleVn

April 24, 2020 at 08:13 PM

I like this group
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Where do I see my Win/Loss record? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag