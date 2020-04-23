Where do I see my Win/Loss record?
I need it for the 1st task
If you click on your name in the hanger you will see a list of all your statistics. The top statistic is how many victories you have
Hope this helped :)
i took a screenshot of that screen but they just wouldn't accept it for some reason ;-;
In world of warships I had to send a screenshot 3 times untill they approved it. So I guess no one knows exactly why and how the tasks get aproved?? Maybe they get confused as to what they are supposed to see on the sent screenshot?
Same mate i set up samw name on war thunder and i have 23 wins sent screeshot 2 times everytime rejected
i read here somewhere that when you load the game it needs to be "windowed"no fullscreen. i keep getting rejected aswell, so i hope thi one will work.