best movie of 2019

alot of films came out last year 2019 like alot, and majority of them were great, spectacular. but which did you enjoy the most out of them all? in the order of 1. Horror 2. Comedy 3. Action
When I watch movies I LOVE to make funny or rude comments- especially in horror.
1. I made fun pennywise's plastic-like hair and tried to explain to him that licking glass is very unhealthy.
2. Can't decide their tooooo funny!
3. Dora The Explorer---- hehhehehehehe
watch the platform it's a good movie from 2019