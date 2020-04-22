Apocrypha/Inheritance of Glory

Rain

Gem47

unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to Fate/Grand Order

Apocrypha/Inheritance of Glory

fomi avatar

fomi

April 22, 2020 at 07:38 PM

Apocrypha collaboration announced and begins on the 24th:

https://fate-go.us/news/?category=NEWS&article=%2Fiframe%2F2020%2F0422_Apocrypha%2F

Raids. Lots of raids. Farm your hearts (and fangs, and gears...) out because these ones are some doozies. One thing to note is that they are different than the Rashomon and Onigashima ones: masters need to get a certain number of BATTLES, not HP, for each boss. Meaning if you can't farm the most difficult raid, don't try to stall for 15 turns if you can drop down and clear the one below in 5 or 6. They are all counted the same towards the global quota, and the drops aren't much worse anyway. And save farming currency for later when all the raids finished, you'll have plenty of time.

The welfare this time is Sieg, a decent caster by virtue of having NP5 only. So-so in all things, he's as bland as his portrayal in Apocrypha. That said, not many welfare are on Kintoki or Shiki level anyway, so don't be too hard on the dude. And hey, he's got a 30% NP charge skill meaning you can NP turn 1. That's something.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Apocrypha/Inheritance of Glory - Fate/Grand Order Forum on Gamehag