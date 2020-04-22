SumaiL is the 100th player to play 1,000 professional Dota 2 matches Dota 2 and SumaiL hit a big competitive milestone.

AIRUN ANGELES
AIRUN ANGELES
Gem20
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem966
Merida
Merida
Gem28
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem77
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem947
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,400
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,000
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem223
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem10
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem747
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,093
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem77
taj howe
taj howe
Gem42
taj howe
taj howe
Gem63
c00lguy007
c00lguy007
Gem231
RustClash
RustClash
Gem980
Rain

Gem135

unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

Back to Dota 2

SumaiL is the 100th player to play 1,000 professional Dota 2 matches Dota 2 and SumaiL hit a big competitive milestone.

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 22, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Competitive Dota 2 has reached a new milestone as SumaiL became the 100th player to join the 1,000 professional Dota 2 match club during his stellar run at ESL One Los Angeles Online.
The elite 1000 Club (1000+ pro Dota 2 matches) just got it's 100th member.
1st Member: @Silentdota2 (16th May 2015)
100th Member: @SumaaaaiL (today)
This club contains many of the most legendary figures to ever play Dota at the highest level, and puts into perspective just how long the game has been going with a top tier esports scene.
The first player to ever reach that milestone was Airat “Silent” Gaziev in 2015 while playing for Team Empire. SumaiL joins his current captain N0tail on the list after helping OG put on a show at the ongoing Major.
Because this is such an insane mark in the history of the Dota competitive scene, statistician and head of datDota Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen compiled a list of the most notable numbers and other facts from the 100 player pool.
Firstly, the 1,000 pro-game club includes 23 of the 35 International Champions, with only TI6 winners Wings Gaming not having a single representative on the board.
International and Team Players Represented
TI1 – Natus Vincere Puppey, Dendi, and XBOCT
TI2 – Invictus Gaming Ferrari and Faith
TI3 – Alliance Loda, s4, Bulldog, EGM, and Akke
TI4 – Newbee Hao and xiao8
TI5 – Evil Geniuses Fear, Sumail, Universe, Aui, and ppd
TI6 – Wings N/A
TI7 – Team Liquid MATUMBAMAN, Miracle-, MinD_ContRoL, and KuroKy
TI8 and TI9 – OG Jerax and N0tail
Collectively, if you sat down and started watching every match that those 100 players have competed in, you would be watching 13,4321 matches and it would take you roughly 496 weeks to finish them all if every player stopped competing now. That is around 83,328 hours of top-level Dota you would need to sit through and the collection of players win 77,924 of those games, or a 58 percent winrate.
And outside of the hours players and who made it in, here are the top statistical performers in each major category.
Game Stats
Most Games
Fly – 2,052
Kuro – 1,995
Fata – 1,953
Highest Winrates
Zai – 67 percent
Puppey – 66.1 percent
Arteezy – 65.4 percent
Most Kills
Per Game
Miracle- – 9.10
Somnus – 8.25
SumaiL – 7.93
Per Minute of Gameplay
Miracle- – 0.247
Somnus – 0.219
SumaiL – 0.211
Per Life
Miracle- – 2.31
Paparazi – 2.26
No[o]ne – 2.23
Most Assists
Per Game
Yapz0r – 13.79
Kaka – 13.03
Jabz – 12.59
Per Minute of Gameplay
Yapz0r – 0.356
Kaka – 0.354
Fng – 0.334
Most Deaths
Per Game
ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 6.35
Solo – 5.96
Fng – 5.95
Per Assist
Artur “Goblak” Kostenko – 0.59
ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 0.58
Ixmike88 – 0.54
There are going to be a number of top players that join the 1,000 pro-game club in the coming years, but this moment is a huge accomplishment for Valve and the Dota competitive scene as a whole.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

SumaiL is the 100th player to play 1,000 professional Dota 2 matches Dota 2 and SumaiL hit a big competitive milestone. - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag