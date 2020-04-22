Dota 2 Update 7.26 might actually slow the game down

Rain

Gem135

unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Dota 2 Update 7.26 might actually slow the game down

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 22, 2020 at 06:07 PM

It seems that IceFrog and the Dota 2 team at Valve are keeping a close eye on the game’s competitive scene even during the coronavirus pandemic, as a quick little update has shifted the game in a few big ways.
Gameplay Update 7.26 is not focused on heroes, items, or any other core element of the regular game, but rather introduces a few systematic changes to prepare for future patches that will be dropping soon.
While this might be the smallest full numbered patch in the game’s history, it appears the goal of the developers right now is slowing down the game. It looks like Valve is making these changes in order to see what will break the game in small doses rather than overwhelming the community with massive changes all at once.
Attributes no longer provide Magic Resistance, Spell Amplification and Movement Speed for Strength, Intelligence and Agility respectively.
Gold bounties reduced by 10 percent (affects buildings, lane creeps, neutrals and heroes)
Kill streak gold is reduced by 50 percent
The reduction of gold is going to hit farming heroes hard, which is likely the biggest reason Valve outright said these changes will need to settle before the follow-up hero and item-specific adjustments are released.
This is not likely a direct reaction to all the sub 25-minute games happening in the professional scene, but this should at least prolong some of the games over the next week or so just through sheer net worth reduction. The Attribute nerf also looks like it might affect INT and STR heroes in some negative ways, but it will take some time to see the overall impact.
akumo_hellcasecom avatar

akumo_hellcasecom

May 2, 2020 at 08:54 PM

nice
nernet avatar

nernet

May 3, 2020 at 03:49 AM

seems legit
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Dota 2 Update 7.26 might actually slow the game down - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag