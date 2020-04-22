Rain

unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Back to Dota 2

CS:GO surpasses Dota 2’s all-time concurrent player peak with 1.3 million players

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 22, 2020 at 06:00 PM

For the first time since both games have been on the market, CS:GO has exceeded Dota 2’s all-time concurrent player peak with 1.3 million players during the coronavirus pandemic.
Numbers for both titles have been steadily rising throughout the period of social distancing, prompting more people to download and play games on Steam. But CS:GO set its all-time record and passed the popular MOBA, too.
Dota 2 peaked in March 2016, hitting 1,291,328 players. It then steadily declined from there while maintaining an average of 500,000 players from then until now. Meanwhile, CS:GO has been on the uptrend since last November, slowly gaining new players until it broke one million for the first time in March.
CS:GO peaked at 1,301,348 players earlier today, according to the Steam and Game Stats page, officially hitting the highest mark in franchise history while also maintaining the top spot overall on Steam.
CS:GO has averaged 807,981 concurrent players over the last 30 days, according to Steam Charts. That makes it the most-played game on Steam by an average of just over 300,000 players, beating out Dota’s 473,491 average.
These numbers continue to climb during the coronavirus outbreak, but they might see a slow decline soon due to Riot Games’ VALORANT starting to allow more people into the closed beta and eventually fully launching. It’s clear that CS:GO won’t just drop off once another popular shooter becomes available, but the streaming numbers suggest that things could get messy for at least a short time.
