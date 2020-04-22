War Thunder Fast Verified

Rain

Gem23

unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to War Thunder

War Thunder Fast Verified

edakarhan34 avatar

edakarhan34

April 22, 2020 at 03:02 PM

I complate war thunder quest.
Purometeusu avatar

Purometeusu

April 22, 2020 at 03:58 PM


Well, I'm not! I've already made a 10,000 Gmail account to work and on top of that I've done everything properly but this Matthew bot dog can't help anything because he didn't understand the support.
Purometeusu avatar

Purometeusu

April 22, 2020 at 04:00 PM

Therefore, it will never be finished.

Purometeusu avatar

Purometeusu

April 22, 2020 at 04:02 PM


I didn’t ask anyone for help if it wasn’t wrong
djoowel avatar

djoowel

April 22, 2020 at 06:51 PM

it takes so long to verify
Super_Camradee avatar

Super_Camradee

April 22, 2020 at 07:49 PM

mine doesn't even want to, i put in exactly what the site says but it doesn't work lol
Havvok15 avatar

Havvok15

April 22, 2020 at 10:31 PM

i have waited so long for mine to be verified and its still not. 22hours i know they say it will be verified within 48 hours but still its a long time
marking_emir05 avatar

marking_emir05

April 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM

gemekit in sistemi daha güzel ve daha hızlı
Potatooogamer avatar

Potatooogamer

April 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM

click on your name and you see all you stats and the first stat is count of wins
kf2003 avatar

kf2003

April 23, 2020 at 03:42 PM

it was not really fast
djoowel avatar

djoowel

April 23, 2020 at 09:05 PM

mine has been rejected. I just won 5 games. I made a good screenshot that clearly shows my name and the games I won. Also waited 27 hours for a response. Also i registered via gameshag.
ihorvoloshin5 avatar

ihorvoloshin5

April 23, 2020 at 09:14 PM

Well, I'm not! I've already made a 10,000 Gmail account to work and on top of that I've done everything properly but this Matthew bot dog can't help anything because he didn't understand the support.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

War Thunder Fast Verified - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag