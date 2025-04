is it possible to reach level 3 in one day?

Eulo3 Is it possible???????????

abu3wwad I don't think so

Guyofthewise I don't think it would be, for the sole purpose of people making alt accounts and grinding

Tarista Yes I think so commenting and doing missions

bradleyah04 I doubt it, would be very difficult if so