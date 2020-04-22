Has anybody here actually reached LvL 3?

Starlightzzz I mean no matter how HARD I try, my meter thingy is STUCK at 15%?? Is it just me or does this happen to other people as well??

LelolxD1234595 Mine is stuck in 8%





Starlightzzz I feel like it is a small small small scam. Cause how are you supposed to get chests if you cant reach LvL 3????? ITS SOOOOO HARD

fluffypuff i'm level 23, and been for over a year, so.. not impossible to get level 3.

bluesports How long does it usually take to request a steam game or wallet to receiving it?

miltgamer178 im level 1





kittie7 在我也暂时一级。。

toxicchemical303 no guys its not tough... my ither account us level 4.... just talk on forums and also leaving coments on article etc. avoid spam comments

MarJJi it's not that hard actuallyim in 46% in level 3 even im not talkiong too much



AngelHydra getting levels



AMunoz Im 60% to lvl 3





Klweckwecwc be patient im waiting too

kingcanan ım 2 level and 63 exp

LordScar2005 I'm 73% to lvl 3. It looks right now that it's not that hard. Don't flood (moderator can remove such topics/comments ) and create meaniful comments on forum or in articles and each day you'll receive 5-20% of level. You can speed up and gain additional XP by playing games.



mills925 how to reach lvl 3 fast?







Hlweckwecwc not yet but hoping soon

gemoxo4385 yep, i'm on level 4 :)





ali_33663 level 2 is easy but reaching to level 3 is kinda hard

Mastara not yet im stuck ak at 86%

meryem2704 hello

andrewpro411 lol yea my friend reached level 3, i bet your all stuck because u keep spaming

grfhxfhikg me not yet

how to lvl up quickly ??

CayloReese25 im 45% percent to reach lvl 3. im looking for such games that i can play in browser to earn exp fast? can you recommend something?

Frontiermon Im gonna get there, I'm just talking in forums