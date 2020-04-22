Has anybody here actually reached LvL 3?

I mean no matter how HARD I try, my meter thingy is STUCK at 15%?? Is it just me or does this happen to other people as well??
I feel like it is a small small small scam. Cause how are you supposed to get chests if you cant reach LvL 3????? ITS SOOOOO HARD
i'm level 23, and been for over a year, so.. not impossible to get level 3.
How long does it usually take to request a steam game or wallet to receiving it?
no guys its not tough... my ither account us level 4.... just talk on forums and also leaving coments on article etc. avoid spam comments
it's not that hard actuallyim in 46% in level 3 even im not talkiong too much
be patient im waiting too
I'm 73% to lvl 3. It looks right now that it's not that hard. Don't flood (moderator can remove such topics/comments ) and create meaniful comments on forum or in articles and each day you'll receive 5-20% of level. You can speed up and gain additional XP by playing games.
level 2 is easy but reaching to level 3 is kinda hard
not yet im stuck ak at 86%
lol yea my friend reached level 3, i bet your all stuck because u keep spaming
me not yet
how to lvl up quickly ??
im 45% percent to reach lvl 3. im looking for such games that i can play in browser to earn exp fast? can you recommend something?
Im gonna get there, I'm just talking in forums