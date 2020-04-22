Rain

Has anybody here actually reached LvL 3?

Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 02:07 AM

I mean no matter how HARD I try, my meter thingy is STUCK at 15%?? Is it just me or does this happen to other people as well??
LelolxD1234595 avatar

LelolxD1234595

April 22, 2020 at 02:30 AM

Mine is stuck in 8%

Starlightzzz avatar

Starlightzzz

April 22, 2020 at 02:32 AM

I feel like it is a small small small scam. Cause how are you supposed to get chests if you cant reach LvL 3????? ITS SOOOOO HARD
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

April 22, 2020 at 02:51 AM

i'm level 23, and been for over a year, so.. not impossible to get level 3.
bluesports avatar

bluesports

April 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM

How long does it usually take to request a steam game or wallet to receiving it?
miltgamer178 avatar

miltgamer178

April 22, 2020 at 11:57 PM

im level 1

kittie7 avatar

kittie7

April 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM

在我也暂时一级。。
toxicchemical303 avatar

toxicchemical303

April 23, 2020 at 12:00 AM

no guys its not tough... my ither account us level 4.... just talk on forums and also leaving coments on article etc. avoid spam comments
MarJJi avatar

MarJJi

April 23, 2020 at 12:34 AM

it's not that hard actuallyim in 46% in level 3 even im not talkiong too much
AngelHydra avatar

AngelHydra

April 23, 2020 at 12:50 AM

getting levels
AMunoz avatar

AMunoz

April 23, 2020 at 01:05 AM

Im 60% to lvl 3

Klweckwecwc avatar

Klweckwecwc

April 23, 2020 at 01:14 AM

be patient im waiting too
kingcanan avatar

kingcanan

April 23, 2020 at 01:16 AM

ım 2 level and 63 exp
LordScar2005 avatar

LordScar2005

April 23, 2020 at 01:19 AM

I'm 73% to lvl 3. It looks right now that it's not that hard. Don't flood (moderator can remove such topics/comments ) and create meaniful comments on forum or in articles and each day you'll receive 5-20% of level. You can speed up and gain additional XP by playing games.
mills925 avatar

mills925

April 23, 2020 at 01:20 AM

how to reach lvl 3 fast?


Hlweckwecwc avatar

Hlweckwecwc

April 23, 2020 at 01:20 AM

not yet but hoping soon
gemoxo4385 avatar

gemoxo4385

April 23, 2020 at 01:25 AM

yep, i'm on level 4 :)

ali_33663 avatar

ali_33663

April 23, 2020 at 01:46 AM

level 2 is easy but reaching to level 3 is kinda hard
Mastara avatar

Mastara

April 23, 2020 at 01:58 AM

not yet im stuck ak at 86%
meryem2704 avatar

meryem2704

April 23, 2020 at 03:03 AM

hello
andrewpro411 avatar

andrewpro411

April 23, 2020 at 03:09 AM

lol yea my friend reached level 3, i bet your all stuck because u keep spaming
grfhxfhikg avatar

grfhxfhikg

April 23, 2020 at 03:18 AM

me not yet
how to lvl up quickly ??
CayloReese25 avatar

CayloReese25

April 23, 2020 at 06:29 AM

im 45% percent to reach lvl 3. im looking for such games that i can play in browser to earn exp fast? can you recommend something?
Frontiermon avatar

Frontiermon

April 23, 2020 at 07:28 AM

Im gonna get there, I'm just talking in forums
james_naypa avatar

james_naypa

April 23, 2020 at 07:31 AM

im level 2 and 44%xp
