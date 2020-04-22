Rain

Gem35

unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

49

0/160

Back to World of Warships - Bonus

I got the 1st task done at last :) :) :)

david_343434 avatar

david_343434

April 22, 2020 at 12:01 AM

If like me you've done the task but kept getting rejected even thoe you done all it say to do, make you sure you have verifeid your account !!!!! verfied upload pic accept in mins well happy now :)
DestroCore avatar

DestroCore

April 23, 2020 at 12:40 AM

What do you mean by verified your account? I have verified my email and such but keep getting rejected. What did you screenshot to send in? If you let me know how I would be very grateful!
gohanssgss621 avatar

gohanssgss621

April 23, 2020 at 01:53 AM

oof i cant do it bruh
gohanssgss621 avatar

gohanssgss621

April 23, 2020 at 01:53 AM

I CANT LVL UP BRUH BRUH BRUH AND BIG BRUH

slawi20 avatar

slawi20

April 23, 2020 at 05:34 PM

Can you send more info about how you deal with rejected tasks
david_343434 avatar

david_343434

April 23, 2020 at 06:16 PM

I took a pic by clciking my profile in top left hand corner, that should take you to your service record just take a pic of that.
TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 23, 2020 at 10:17 PM

For me the solution was to move the cursor on the 5th level so it wrote acquired
TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 24, 2020 at 12:55 AM

TheBigBoss123 avatar

TheBigBoss123

April 24, 2020 at 12:56 AM

I accidentally posted a commentof spaces... How is this possible?
billbillbill avatar

billbillbill

April 24, 2020 at 01:57 PM

i hate the fact it takes so loong for this task to finishe
james_jerud_alesna avatar

james_jerud_alesna

April 25, 2020 at 10:13 AM

wow what is this group
kokia avatar

kokia

April 25, 2020 at 04:58 PM

XD i really need xps and yea i need 40 symbols
:laughing:
TheDouchedGuy avatar

TheDouchedGuy

April 25, 2020 at 05:53 PM

I need XP too so I can get robux!!!!!
jayjay666 avatar

jayjay666

May 19, 2020 at 12:11 AM

I'm so confused- what is this game xkakslmd
ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:40 AM

I took a pic by clciking my profile in top left hand corner, that should take you to your service record just take a pic of that.
ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:40 AM

If like me you've done the task but kept getting rejected even thoe you done all it say to do, make you sure you have verifeid your account !!!!! verfied upload pic accept in mins well happy now :)

ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:40 AM

I am in need of robux, i have 500 gems on my acc rn and i'm not even close to HALF of xp

ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:41 AM

should I take a chest? or do I wait until level 3?
ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:41 AM

i'm close to 20% on XP, at this rate it will take me a few weeks to get to level 3
ProHajter avatar

ProHajter

May 19, 2020 at 02:42 AM

but im dedicated and im sure if i continue i will get it
GG_HeeByDeT avatar

GG_HeeByDeT

May 19, 2020 at 11:50 AM

Ніразу не грав у цю гру але друзі рекомендуют
StacksBlue avatar

StacksBlue

May 19, 2020 at 01:21 PM

how to verify task
Aidanhbrown5 avatar

Aidanhbrown5

May 19, 2020 at 01:29 PM

How does this work
Aidanhbrown5 avatar

Aidanhbrown5

May 19, 2020 at 01:30 PM

I want to get free games pls
StacksBlue avatar

StacksBlue

May 19, 2020 at 01:50 PM

how to earn SG
123
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy