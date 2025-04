THIS GAME IS IN ADS? Yes or No

tarikh21 i love this game soo much!

Timothy666 Yes **** I see it almost everytime I use youtube smh

dragomirescuandreea0 it is perfect to i has play good 2 monster



FarhanDP Maybe its in ads

EdwardGamerIT it is perfect to play for fun

LordDodel nice game in my opinion

wawatro there's no ads in the game, igg promotes its self