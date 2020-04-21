First Task guide

erfan_cheese

Africa is the world’s second largest continent covering about over 30 million square kilometers

The Sahara is the largest desert in the world and is bigger than the continental USA.

Africa is the world’s hottest continent with deserts and drylands covering 60% of land surface area (e.g. Kalahari, Sahara and Namib).

Africa is the world’s second driest continent (after Australia).

Africa has approximately 30% of the earth’s remaining mineral resources.

Nigeria is fourth largest oil exporter in the world, and Africa’s biggest oil producer with about 2.2 million barrels produced every day. Top 10 oil producers in order of total exports: Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo, Gabon, South Africa.

The continent has the largest reserves of precious metals with over 40% of the gold reserves, over 60% of the cobalt, and 90% of the platinum reserves.

