Is writing longer stuff in forums give more xp?

RandomStuffMaker Im trying to make this long to start an experiment whether I get more xp if I comment longer.Ill update you guys on it.If you know stuff please comment down below so that you can educate me as well about the poainting system and other types of systems.

Ursache I don't think you get more

I get 10xp for comment.

irishme For ever comment in here you get 10xp?





Ursache I think so

Napalia yeah i think , i will experimented now





Napalia and now i wil write a more big comment , to see it , in the last comment i get 10 xp now i will get.... hmm mhm hmhmmh m hmh m h

starkeinon if I right big comment then I get more xp?

yeeterskeeter15 the answer is no

imnottelling Ok well idk about this one cheif

imnottelling I don't understand why thats even a question

imnottelling BEcause the questions people ask on forums could be very simple but long or very complex yet short





DarknighX i dont know maybe but i guess not cus i always get the same amount of XP

itisellaenchanted i was wondering the same thing