Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Is writing longer stuff in forums give more xp?

RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 21, 2020 at 06:08 PM

Im trying to make this long to start an experiment whether I get more xp if I comment longer.Ill update you guys on it.If you know stuff please comment down below so that you can educate me as well about the poainting system and other types of systems.
Ursache avatar

Ursache

April 21, 2020 at 08:05 PM

I don't think you get more
I get 10xp for comment.
irishme avatar

irishme

April 21, 2020 at 08:10 PM

For ever comment in here you get 10xp?

Ursache avatar

Ursache

April 21, 2020 at 09:27 PM

I think so
Napalia avatar

Napalia

April 21, 2020 at 09:50 PM

yeah i think , i will experimented now

Napalia avatar

Napalia

April 21, 2020 at 09:51 PM

and now i wil write a more big comment , to see it , in the last comment i get 10 xp now i will get.... hmm mhm hmhmmh m hmh m h
starkeinon avatar

starkeinon

April 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM

if I right big comment then I get more xp?
yeeterskeeter15 avatar

yeeterskeeter15

April 21, 2020 at 10:35 PM

the answer is no
imnottelling avatar

imnottelling

April 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM

Ok well idk about this one cheif
imnottelling avatar

imnottelling

April 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM

I don't understand why thats even a question
imnottelling avatar

imnottelling

April 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM

BEcause the questions people ask on forums could be very simple but long or very complex yet short

DarknighX avatar

DarknighX

April 22, 2020 at 01:28 AM

i dont know maybe but i guess not cus i always get the same amount of XP
itisellaenchanted avatar

itisellaenchanted

April 22, 2020 at 03:11 AM

i was wondering the same thing
RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM

F well thats sucks
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is writing longer stuff in forums give more xp? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag