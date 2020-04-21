what is so good about adopt me
its bad the mechanics are god awful and its full of online daters
its bad, obviously, nothing to do. just buy stuff to look cool and a baby to later throw into the water cause you dont even care
i mean its not my fav game but i guess its kinda cool?..
Nothing ever since it crashed roblox
i miss the old one the new one sucks
i mean the one was before 2019
it was awesome
my friend is obsessed with adopt me and i'm not sure why as there really isn't much to do on it
its bad to be honest, over rated