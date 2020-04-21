what is so good about adopt me

Marame what is so good about adopt me

Marame its bad the mechanics are god awful and its full of online daters





kcex16 its botted

SabanSabanski its bad, obviously, nothing to do. just buy stuff to look cool and a baby to later throw into the water cause you dont even care

sinyus20 its attracting 9yr olds

KULLAORG Nothing

Yugika i mean its not my fav game but i guess its kinda cool?..

G1orjoe online daters

MRPENNYMISER idk but its addicting

MRPENNYMISER oh the easter event!

enzore Nothing ever since it crashed roblox

mikahela Nothing :^

penny_packer i miss the old one the new one sucks

penny_packer i mean the one was before 2019

it was awesome

jennsaunderz my friend is obsessed with adopt me and i'm not sure why as there really isn't much to do on it

jirka15 Good game for chill