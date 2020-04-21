Rain

what is so good about adopt me

Marame avatar

Marame

April 21, 2020 at 05:04 PM

what is so good about adopt me
Marame avatar

Marame

April 21, 2020 at 05:10 PM

its bad the mechanics are god awful and its full of online daters

kcex16 avatar

kcex16

April 21, 2020 at 05:17 PM

its botted
SabanSabanski avatar

SabanSabanski

April 21, 2020 at 05:39 PM

its bad, obviously, nothing to do. just buy stuff to look cool and a baby to later throw into the water cause you dont even care
sinyus20 avatar

sinyus20

April 21, 2020 at 05:46 PM

its attracting 9yr olds
KULLAORG avatar

KULLAORG

April 21, 2020 at 06:54 PM

Nothing
Yugika avatar

Yugika

April 21, 2020 at 07:01 PM

i mean its not my fav game but i guess its kinda cool?..
G1orjoe avatar

G1orjoe

April 21, 2020 at 07:01 PM

online daters
MRPENNYMISER avatar

MRPENNYMISER

April 21, 2020 at 07:10 PM

idk but its addicting
MRPENNYMISER avatar

MRPENNYMISER

April 21, 2020 at 07:10 PM

oh the easter event!
enzore avatar

enzore

April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM

Nothing ever since it crashed roblox
mikahela avatar

mikahela

April 22, 2020 at 12:09 AM

Nothing :^
penny_packer avatar

penny_packer

April 22, 2020 at 12:12 AM

i miss the old one the new one sucks
penny_packer avatar

penny_packer

April 22, 2020 at 12:13 AM

i mean the one was before 2019
it was awesome
jennsaunderz avatar

jennsaunderz

April 22, 2020 at 12:39 AM

my friend is obsessed with adopt me and i'm not sure why as there really isn't much to do on it
jirka15 avatar

jirka15

April 22, 2020 at 04:46 PM

Good game for chill
shaxxs_left_testicle avatar

shaxxs_left_testicle

April 22, 2020 at 05:22 PM

its bad to be honest, over rated

