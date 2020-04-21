Is Fortnite Dying?

35
April 21, 2020 at 10:05 AM
Fortnite is a battle royale game available on Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Mobile devices. For the past three years, this game has gained popularity, but many people are starting to hate the new updates and features.
Epic Games announced a 20% player decrease compared to 2018. Every game takes its hits, and there are peak moments and low moments. Most players have different opinions, and everyone wants their needs met. Some people want more new things while others want the old things to come back. The most recent update has had many great things, but mistakes from the past seasons still haunt Fortnite.
For any app or game to do well, there needs to be fans/supporters. There needs to be people who talk positively. The problem for Fortnite is that people don't find it interesting anymore, so they bad-mouth it and give it bad reviews. It has gotten so bad that Fortnite doesn't even post its patch notes because they know that some people will use them as a reason to bring Fortnite down. When someone is told the same thing over and over, they begin to believe it. Social media is continuously influencing what people think about certain games. In this case, it is influencing people to think of Fortnite negatively. Yet everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
But some people continue playing Fortnite because they enjoy it. Unlike other games Fortnite isn’t as realistic, which has its benefits. First, it attracts a way bigger audience because Fortnite is kid-friendly. Secondly, it allows people to build which they can’t do in other Battle Royale games. Building plays a big part in why Fortnite is still so popular, and why it is ahead of all the other Battle Royale games.
