Is Fortnite Dying?

Fortnite is a battle royale game available on Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Mobile devices. For the past three years, this game has gained popularity, but many people are starting to hate the new updates and features.

Introduction

Fortnite's Insurance





Community Divided

Fortnite is one of the most popular games, but the journey has been difficult. New games come out every year with more advanced game tech and more enticing content. The concept of Fortnite may be starting to die as games like PUBG, CS: GO, and Call of Duty brings in new content and more updates. Is this the end for Fortnite, or is there still more to come? This question has troubled the gaming community for quite a while. Currently, there is a line separating Fortnite players and Non-Fortnite players.Technically other Battle Royale games can't compete with Fortnite in the long run. Why is that? It is because Fortnite updates so regularly that there is always new content in the game. PUBG, and many other games tried to update weekly, like Fortnite does, but it is too much maintenance. Even though Fortnite continues to update regularly, recently, there is not much "good content" that streamers can use in their videos. Fortnite may be safe in the long run, but all games have an expiration date.

Epic Games announced a 20% player decrease compared to 2018. Every game takes its hits, and there are peak moments and low moments. Most players have different opinions, and everyone wants their needs met. Some people want more new things while others want the old things to come back. The most recent update has had many great things, but mistakes from the past seasons still haunt Fortnite.





Negative Points vs Positive

For any app or game to do well, there needs to be fans/supporters. There needs to be people who talk positively. The problem for Fortnite is that people don't find it interesting anymore, so they bad-mouth it and give it bad reviews. It has gotten so bad that Fortnite doesn't even post its patch notes because they know that some people will use them as a reason to bring Fortnite down. When someone is told the same thing over and over, they begin to believe it. Social media is continuously influencing what people think about certain games. In this case, it is influencing people to think of Fortnite negatively. Yet everyone is entitled to their own opinion.



But some people continue playing Fortnite because they enjoy it. Unlike other games Fortnite isn’t as realistic, which has its benefits. First, it attracts a way bigger audience because Fortnite is kid-friendly. Secondly, it allows people to build which they can’t do in other Battle Royale games. Building plays a big part in why Fortnite is still so popular, and why it is ahead of all the other Battle Royale games.

There Is Still Hope

Conclusion



Since Fortnite has recently changed the end-date for Chapter 2 Season 2, hopefully, the upcoming updates will bring more positivity. They have promised a lot of very new content and possibly some new game modes. Leaks have shown that Fortnite is preparing something big. But if the new updates bring more negativity with them, it may scar Fortnite in a way it has never before.So is Fortnite dying? No, it is not dying, but it is also not doing great. Epic Games is still fighting for its position in the gaming community as competition gets more and more intense. But only time will tell if Fortnite will continue to be as popular as it is today.