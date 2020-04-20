is this seriously real

Killagreezy

this website is such a fkin scam, waste of time! like lets set up tasks and set requirements that you must use a fresh account but lets have 6 different games on that launcher and trick people into downloading this game(in-term making them profit) but then they turn around and then reject your task and not even tell you why. Is it my username, the wrong task, or account issue as stated as above; is it truly that difficult to reply with something reasonable like what was the reason you have rejected it? Overall i started off really enjoying the conecept of this site but it went to **** real quick. Its a pretty clear cut scam to get people to click their "referal" links and get paid and not have to pay out as much back. Basically stealing peoples time and making a profit of it, the fuckin trash of the world!!!