Virtus Pro cruise past Nigma at ESL One Los Angeles Online

Pan_Tadeusz
Pan_Tadeusz
Gem30
Garrigues Olivier
Garrigues Olivier
Gem840
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem56
zastava522
zastava522
Gem280
nolendex9
nolendex9
Gem88
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem24
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem231
nerowero11
nerowero11
Gem231
葉航
葉航
Gem50
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem21
hanfred
hanfred
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem308
Mikado Game
Mikado Game
Gem14,700
葉航
葉航
Gem20
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem162
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem470
Samantha Davis
Samantha Davis
Gem280
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem1,029
Rain

Gem27

unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Virtus Pro cruise past Nigma at ESL One Los Angeles Online

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM

Virtus Pro and Nigma matched up in the group stage of the ESL One Los Angeles Online today. It was a fairly one-sided Dota 2 series in favor of VP, though. The CIS giants swept Nigma 2-0.
While both teams have had rough seasons, VP have been tearing up the league following their most recent acquisitions of iLTW and Zayac. Both players have brought a breath of fresh air to their drafting strategies since they’re capable playmakers who can create something out of nothing from their roles. It’s a small sample size, but the pace and aggression at which VP are playing is reminiscent of their oppressive presence in the pro scene from two years ago.
Conversely, Nigma have shown the glimpses of brilliance that made them The International 2019 runners-up. But too often, they’ve been brief shooting stars and not permanent fixtures. It was much of the same story here since they started both games on the backfoot with poor laning stages.
Nigma elected for a four-protect-one strategy that was predicated on Miracle-’s Naga Siren hard carrying in the first game. VP’s draft consisted of heavy teamfight and AoE damage, including a greedy position four Enigma.
The CIS team’s decision to leave Resolut1on’s Pangolier solo while Zayac farmed up wasn’t punished, allowing VP to enter the mid game with what was essentially four cores compared to Nigma’s one. While Miracle- was immensely farmed, his allies were getting picked off constantly by VP’s mobile heroes, aided by a Zeus to provide any additional damage when needed.
Miracle- made it close, however, narrowly escaping ganks constantly with smart usage of Song of the Siren to create space on the map. Despite Miracle-’s efforts, his bloated net worth meant that once he was taken down, VP had no issues steamrolling over the rest of Nigma.
The second game saw Nigma picking the Alchemist, a hero that’s been seeing a resurgence in the meta. It was still VP running the show, however, and each core crushed their lane. Nigma desperately tried to pick up the pieces, but the gambit quickly failed after Alchemist’s six deaths and late Radiance made the comeback all but impossible.
This was VP’s sixth series win in a row. Alongside Team Secret in the other group, the two titans are undefeated throughout the league. No teams have been able to seriously challenge their dominance, and with their playoff spots all but guaranteed, fans can expect more great Dota 2 as the competition chugs on.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Virtus Pro cruise past Nigma at ESL One Los Angeles Online - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag