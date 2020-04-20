Rain

Gem1

AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to From users

The Glorification of Overgrowth

berroni avatar

berroni

April 20, 2020 at 07:04 AM

Overgrowth is the game that allows you to quickly become the star of martial arts movie. You will clear your way towards the victory though jumping, kicking, throwing & slashing. Free the rabbits from negative, bad overlords & when you finish the story - then you'll play the prequel story, and at the end - try out nine years of mods developed by the community - or create your own mod.  Let me be simple - there is no end of it. 


The Story of Development

 It's obligatory to start on development story in each article about Overgrowth since this game is the game that has shocked the steam community and each fan of the Kung Fu martial arts-kind game.  When the development of this game has begun, first Android Mobile Phone was not released how long ago it was. Literally, 9 years ago. How long it was, in-between of its development even the Humble Bundle, the very popular website, was created from the same developers - that's the story on how much the industry has changed while this games development trundled on. Through the nine years of work on the open development, adding the campaign & tons of content in-between. And, the most important fact - the game itself still feels underdevelopment from time to time, and new campaigns & content are still being added. Anyways, Overgrowth is still popular even 2 years after release, and in this article, we'll review its gloriousness.

cnTeWAozuxqxH4bNUGSWojtLgyoOOB.jpg

The Story

The main character - humanoid rabbit, while playing the game you, is Turner. Turner is a giant rabbit man who has incredible strength. He runs with astonishing speed, he leaps hundreds of meters through the air and due to his strength his kicks are devastatingly brutal. And the thing I have loved most in this game, he kicks a lot. Turner is violent, he enjoys dealing the pain to the cats, dogs, wolves and traitorous rabbits that would keep his kind enslaved.  You won't kick just because you are violent, don't worry. You are kicking & being violent because those of your kind who are enslaved must find their own freedom through your help. The rabbits he's freeing frequently offer to help him in his quest, but everything he answers/chatters back is an angry sequence like " don't trust anyone with my back, not anymore." for example. Anyways, Turner was never given much depth at all. All we can conclude is that Turner wants to retire on the Island where everyone awaits for Turner to kick theirs but. Besides giving freedom to those who are enslaved, the boss fight is much different than fighting smaller species. It is just an extra thing for you to enjoy in the universe of Overgrowth.

4sW7mMv2yfopYxTtSWQNnQTzjPwpvY.jpg

The Combat

Combat in this game is incredibly simple, requiring the simplest buttons of each game: Attack and Defend & Parry. Once when you get to the ground, stop leaping, you can perform parries something nabbing enemies spears, swords or daggers in the process. Holding down the Left Mouse Button leads you to constantly auto-attack while holding down the Right Mouse Button automatically blocks and dodges if timed well. Press SHIFT & you'll dodge those attacks that could one-shot you.  Press Q and you'll fire spears into the backs of enemies. Not enough to have fun? Then try sneaking into camp to slash pooches before they can even whisper. Even though it is simple, it is a beautiful system that is fun even when it goes exactly as you have planned, or even when everything descends into farce. 

48zRuuFZxsOc7BnvjP9JMUbnatKBCf.jpg

More

Simple Combat & Sneaking is not everything. If you have played Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, then you surely remember that glorious wall running. Yup, it is happening in Overgrowth too. Turner's prodigious jump and wall-running abilities are used to scale linear obstacle courses. To be simpler, they are used when they have to be used, but it is not a must-use-only-them kind. Running over the mountains or 20-feet walls are there to blow your mind.

Besides wall-running & jumps, fights are not always the same. Usually, you'll fight weak dogs and wolves, but to make you more interesting Overgrowth offers you random boss fights whose attacks cannot be blocked/dodged at all and those must be twice reconsidered before done. You have to think about your every next step, you'll need to use your mind or everything you have done so far, all of the  progress must be started over. 

jkQaTOsKcjUnb0fDEHYUXwVHgRtwMg.jpg

Graphics Details & The Soundtrack

I don't know if there is any need to talk about the graphics details since pictures I've uploaded in this article are actually all screenshots from the Overgrowth's community, not photoshopped pieces of art. Anyways, I will be simple. This game offers you glorious graphics, everything including characters, camps,  Oblivion like-chat-textures and nature are realistic & enjoyable. Swords, Spears and Daggers are also well made, iron brights on the sun just like the grass is sharp, but when night falls weapons are even brighter. 


The Soundtrack of this game is great. Each soundtrack follows the character, follows the situation you are in. If you are battling, there is music that will make you feel like you are there. Same happens with wall-running. The soundtrack is great, it fits great, it's modern but sometimes it reminds those medieval ones. You will enjoy it. 





ivan_warren_magno avatar

ivan_warren_magno

April 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM

how did you get ur artcicle accepted???

hilmi1232 avatar

hilmi1232

April 22, 2020 at 01:55 PM

Bu makalede yüklediğim resimlerde Overprowth ekran görünümü, fotoğraf çekimleri değil, grafiksel içerik hakkında konuşmaya gerek olup olmadığını bilmiyorum. Neyse, basit olacağım. Bu oyun boyutu muhteşem grafikler sunuyor, dinamik, kamplar, sohbet gibi dokular ve doğa gibi her şey gerçekçi ve keyifli. Kılıçlar, Mızraklar ve Hançerler de iyi yapılmış, tıpkı çimlerin keskin olduğu gibi güneşte demir parlaklıklar var, ancak gece düştünüz silahlar daha da parlak....
ashaltaiborne avatar

ashaltaiborne

April 22, 2020 at 01:57 PM

bu oyun çok güzel ama bazı oyuncular bu oyundan zevk almıyor ama oynanabılır bır oyun
rayakbro avatar

rayakbro

April 22, 2020 at 01:59 PM

hi im here

rayakbro avatar

rayakbro

April 22, 2020 at 02:05 PM

bbe is not good im noob :{ aaa

TPF_Algot avatar

TPF_Algot

April 22, 2020 at 02:21 PM

nice nice nice
Youdonthavetoknow avatar

Youdonthavetoknow

April 22, 2020 at 02:24 PM

I like the combats in this game, Also the images is actually great and high quality, Thank's.
jhustin00172 avatar

jhustin00172

April 22, 2020 at 02:45 PM

this is very nice
FaZe_Omer avatar

FaZe_Omer

April 22, 2020 at 02:59 PM

The grapichs are very good!
Ibby453 avatar

Ibby453

April 22, 2020 at 03:46 PM

sup brob

Ibby453 avatar

Ibby453

April 22, 2020 at 03:46 PM

mar graphics
Ibby453 avatar

Ibby453

April 22, 2020 at 03:47 PM

i wish i could play more of this game

King0Uyu avatar

King0Uyu

April 22, 2020 at 03:54 PM

selma aleküm

tonyo123123 avatar

tonyo123123

April 22, 2020 at 05:48 PM

It's obligatory to start on development story in each article about Overgrowth since this game is the game that has shocked the steam community and each fan of the Kung Fu martial arts-kind game. When the development of this game has begun, first Android Mobile Phone was not released how long ago it was. Literally, 9 years ago. How long it was, in-between of its development even the Humble Bundle, the very popular website, was created from the same developers - that's the story on how much the industry has changed while this games
AlbaySaco avatar

AlbaySaco

April 24, 2020 at 01:29 AM

Good game
mikel_04 avatar

mikel_04

April 24, 2020 at 01:42 AM

look a really enjoyable game to me
LODIYI87 avatar

LODIYI87

April 24, 2020 at 01:50 AM

nice

LODIYI87 avatar

LODIYI87

April 24, 2020 at 01:51 AM

nice its look
LODIYI87 avatar

LODIYI87

April 24, 2020 at 02:07 AM

good

overlord123456789 avatar

overlord123456789

April 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM

Good game .nice arricle
GVoltsy avatar

GVoltsy

April 24, 2020 at 01:34 PM

Good game Good Game XDD

optorpg333 avatar

optorpg333

May 3, 2020 at 02:55 AM

Sounds and looks very fun to play. nice article
PSAlihan avatar

PSAlihan

May 3, 2020 at 02:57 AM

Nice graphics and good ss
PSAlihan avatar

PSAlihan

May 3, 2020 at 02:57 AM

Really good bro ty
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy