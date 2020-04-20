Task rejected because of this! (Need help)

ABCDKrokodil111 So, I did the War Thunder task 5 times now. Everytime when I did it correctly (signin trough the Play For Free button) without using an Adblocker. Everytime when it is rejected I wrote Misty. Everytime I got the same answer there.

ABCDKrokodil111 https://gyazo.com/7186e30e8551ffab833db8c129cce921

This is the answer I get every time. Anyone has a idea why this happens when I did exactly what the FAQ said??

You're welcome for any tips :)



Oofineedsomegems Idk sorry abot ur issuse want me to send you some gems

ABCDKrokodil111 No man thank u, Just want to get my tasks accepted :)



Oofineedsomegems Ok hope you can fix this

ABCDKrokodil111 i hope it too





Ursache open a ticket and choose 'I have a problem with the platform> Technical problem> Other. and tell them what happens to you an admin will check. Good luck

BabyAngel017 i wish i could do that task too. for me it's so difficult :( gosh dang help.