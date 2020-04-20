Rain

Task rejected because of this! (Need help)

ABCDKrokodil111 avatar

ABCDKrokodil111

April 20, 2020 at 12:48 AM

So, I did the War Thunder task 5 times now. Everytime when I did it correctly (signin trough the Play For Free button) without using an Adblocker. Everytime when it is rejected I wrote Misty. Everytime I got the same answer there.
ABCDKrokodil111 avatar

ABCDKrokodil111

April 20, 2020 at 12:49 AM

https://gyazo.com/7186e30e8551ffab833db8c129cce921
This is the answer I get every time. Anyone has a idea why this happens when I did exactly what the FAQ said??
You're welcome for any tips :)
Oofineedsomegems avatar

Oofineedsomegems

April 20, 2020 at 12:54 AM

Idk sorry abot ur issuse want me to send you some gems
ABCDKrokodil111 avatar

ABCDKrokodil111

April 20, 2020 at 01:25 AM

No man thank u, Just want to get my tasks accepted :)
Oofineedsomegems avatar

Oofineedsomegems

April 20, 2020 at 02:06 AM

Ok hope you can fix this
ABCDKrokodil111 avatar

ABCDKrokodil111

April 20, 2020 at 02:17 AM

i hope it too

Ursache avatar

Ursache

April 20, 2020 at 07:49 AM

open a ticket and choose 'I have a problem with the platform> Technical problem> Other. and tell them what happens to you an admin will check. Good luck
BabyAngel017 avatar

BabyAngel017

April 20, 2020 at 09:03 AM

i wish i could do that task too. for me it's so difficult :( gosh dang help.
Jsjbsma avatar

Jsjbsma

April 20, 2020 at 03:16 PM

minegot rejected as well
