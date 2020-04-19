sebasttbartis
Why is this game free?!

April 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM

Why is this game free?! And is this agood game?
April 19, 2020 at 11:15 PM

yep its nice
April 19, 2020 at 11:15 PM

i dont play it too much tho
April 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM

omfg best game ever
April 20, 2020 at 05:11 AM

For those who don't have a lot of money!
April 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM

its cool sooo its ok
April 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM

dddfffafafaf jafhafahvfhafafaua
April 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM

It's one of the fairest models in terms of spending money out there - they make money off cosmetics and "horizontal progression"(customization).
January 18, 2021 at 05:10 AM

I Don't know but when you compare with other games it gets too many updates and getting more players.
January 28, 2021 at 05:56 AM

I don't think that the "if it's free, that means it's bad" rule applies these days, especially when microtransactions exist. so, to answer your question, it's free because microtransactions sells more than a good paid game, and yes, the game is good.
February 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM

good game and free
February 28, 2021 at 03:20 PM

Why wouldn't it be free?
March 4, 2021 at 06:58 PM

coz of caring devs
March 10, 2021 at 01:27 AM

Because they don't need money, just happy and statisfied palyers.
March 19, 2021 at 06:18 PM

maga good game for u and your friends

March 22, 2021 at 09:26 AM

yeah and they probably get money through micro transactions
March 23, 2021 at 04:21 PM

warframe is epic for free game
April 9, 2021 at 09:45 AM

Warframe has one of the fairest Free-to-Play models out there as far as online games go. There's no pay to win or other nonsense, it's simply a great game and you pay for extra warframes to spice up your gameplay. It's free because it gets more users :)
April 12, 2021 at 07:31 PM

i like this game but idk why is free
April 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM

This game epic.Good graphic.Epic weapons and combos.And "woahww" charaters.
April 20, 2021 at 02:00 PM

yeah good game article about it i wanna read it!!! i'Lov TheGame NiceGame Gran historia Buen juego Buen diseño Gracias i like this games because story and character :dizzy::last_quarter_moon_with_face::thinking:
ꓕHƎԀՈNISHƎꓤ88:black_joker::flower_playing_cards::dizzy::thumbsup::100:
April 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM

This game make you go whoo. Untill you played over a thousand or two thousand hours already ^^; I lowkey burned out. But i do got to give to you. The game Is amazing.
November 3, 2021 at 12:40 AM

For those who don't have a lot of money!
November 9, 2021 at 01:30 AM

fr tho it is so fun but I think they make enough in in-game purchases lol

November 12, 2021 at 08:25 PM

tetszik a játék de valaminek kéne lenni benne ami megfogja a játékosokat egyedibb eddig nem látott textúrák nem az az igazi sablonos játékmenet mint ami a tőbbi játékot jellemzi
