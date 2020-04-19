Why is this game free?!

RedScorpion112 Why is this game free?! And is this agood game?

shahbazaman yep its nice

shahbazaman i dont play it too much tho

tdqki omfg best game ever

Ausenas For those who don't have a lot of money!

ekhynacea its cool sooo its ok

Kinniea It's one of the fairest models in terms of spending money out there - they make money off cosmetics and "horizontal progression"(customization).

epikgamerwithk I Don't know but when you compare with other games it gets too many updates and getting more players.

Malfunction I don't think that the "if it's free, that means it's bad" rule applies these days, especially when microtransactions exist. so, to answer your question, it's free because microtransactions sells more than a good paid game, and yes, the game is good.



michael_john_peralta_maranga good game and free

xtratos Why wouldn't it be free?



Seuzon coz of caring devs

PatrikSan Because they don't need money, just happy and statisfied palyers.

antonio_keinaj maga good game for u and your friends





PissMonke yeah and they probably get money through micro transactions

torrentzq warframe is epic for free game

deathmonger Warframe has one of the fairest Free-to-Play models out there as far as online games go. There's no pay to win or other nonsense, it's simply a great game and you pay for extra warframes to spice up your gameplay. It's free because it gets more users :)

Unitron01 i like this game but idk why is free

Meliodas112 This game epic.Good graphic.Epic weapons and combos.And "woahww" charaters.

ThePUNISHER8877 yeah good game article about it i wanna read it!!! i'Lov TheGame NiceGame Gran historia Buen juego Buen diseño Gracias i like this games because story and character :dizzy::last_quarter_moon_with_face::thinking:

Giltradz This game make you go whoo. Untill you played over a thousand or two thousand hours already ^^; I lowkey burned out. But i do got to give to you. The game Is amazing.

RPGJunkie fr tho it is so fun but I think they make enough in in-game purchases lol



