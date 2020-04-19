where can I find my wins ?

Where are all the battle wins displayed ? I need help
In profile and then click on History
I love this game nice game
good game tho lol better than fortnite
u can find it in your profile then click medals u should see it there are like 20 comments in other threads thattell u thia no need for s new one
profile ---> medals ---> missions
dont forget you can use the same account as the war thunder account
t
25 april 2020 12:19 2176
Your comment is too short
dwwdw
Our games
All
MMO
RPG
Strategy
Arcade
Puzzle
War
Premium
2D Games
3D Games
Browser games
Downloadable games
Quick access
Articles
Rewards
Rankings
FAQ
Magic Bank
About us
Ranks
Tutorials
Your rewards
Contact us
company
Our Discord channel
Teamspeak icon
URL: discord.gg/W9DmGjW
Online: 11632
COPYRIGHT © BY GAMEHAG.COM
GDPR - Duty to provide information
Privacy policy
Terms
vip-icon
boliwimo badge
boliwimo avatar
boliwimo
Young Wizard
Level 3 | 16%
Deals for you
Complete them today to receive a great bonus!
+30%
Star Conflict
For completing this task, you'll receive a bonus of +30%
-7%
100 Robux
This reward is now discounted by 7%
Latest activity
RahatQamar received a reward - Youtubers Clicker
RahatQamar received a reward - The Renovator
DiamondAceKing received a reward - 20 Robux
DiamondAceKing received a reward - 20 Robux
RahatQamar received a reward - Great War 1914
RahatQamar completed a task from World of Warships - Free Premium Bonus!
RahatQamar completed a task from World of Warships - Free Premium Bonus!
Misty completed a task from War Thunder
Friend list
i
Misty
If you have any questions, just drop me a line!
baalbaki
Chocolat_Helou
DiamondAceKing
DJalloul
IQ_Fasolya
lillypop
MariaJn
N1k1ta777
NAZUSnameisGOOD
RahatQamar
Tannous_el_Tawous
Discover Gamehag
in 3 steps
card badge in vertical
Play games
Choose the game that interests you and play itfor free.
Complete the tasks
Every game has some tasks for which you will receive Soul Gems.
Receive rewards
You can exchange your Soul Gems for Steam Wallet top-ups, game keys, CS:GO Skins and other rewards.
Hide suggestion
Your comment is too
i was confused with that too. not in the history. it's in the "medals", an achievement
very interesting i really like and sometimes when i play i am like: lol thats interesting but not really i make a mission its k..