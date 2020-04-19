Rain

Back to Crossout

where can I find my wins ?

raulu avatar

raulu

April 19, 2020 at 08:58 PM

Where are all the battle wins displayed ? I need help
lighty2 avatar

lighty2

April 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM

In profile and then click on History
sergiueagle_ro avatar

sergiueagle_ro

April 19, 2020 at 10:08 PM

Is so cool
Fiftyfour123 avatar

Fiftyfour123

April 19, 2020 at 11:23 PM

Only check history !

MAZEN999000 avatar

MAZEN999000

April 23, 2020 at 06:30 AM

I love this game nice game
ismail2006 avatar

ismail2006

April 24, 2020 at 07:34 PM

good game tho lol better than fortnite
MARE12356789 avatar

MARE12356789

April 24, 2020 at 08:35 PM

u can find it in your profile then click medals u should see it there are like 20 comments in other threads thattell u thia no need for s new one
NadetoPro avatar

NadetoPro

April 25, 2020 at 01:04 AM

profile ---> medals ---> missions
billbillbill avatar

billbillbill

April 25, 2020 at 03:19 PM

dont forget you can use the same account as the war thunder account
boliwimo avatar

boliwimo

April 25, 2020 at 03:24 PM

t
nautez avatar

nautez

April 25, 2020 at 04:01 PM

in missions
flackwerg avatar

flackwerg

April 25, 2020 at 07:07 PM

i was confused with that too. not in the history. it's in the "medals", an achievement
Marinqqq avatar

Marinqqq

April 26, 2020 at 05:14 AM

very interesting i really like and sometimes when i play i am like: lol thats interesting but not really i make a mission its k..
