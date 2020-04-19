nerowero11
Tips for newcomers

Sandiebee avatar

Sandiebee

April 19, 2020 at 08:43 PM

Im wanna earn more, those who are experienced please help out
NotPseudo avatar

NotPseudo

April 19, 2020 at 08:48 PM

I'm kind of new also. I saw a really good article in the articles section though. It said which tasks to do and what chests and stuff to go for.
Arisha_ose avatar

Arisha_ose

April 19, 2020 at 08:49 PM

Hi how are you all
Bigdog1432 avatar

Bigdog1432

April 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM

Ok, Hi welcome to Gamehag! I am easily willing to answer your questions about this site. So Gamehag can offer you free games that you can get throughout the site. Soul Gems is a currency that allows you to buy Steam keys which you can enter in Steam for your game. To be able to buy games you have to reach Level 3 in Gamehag. You can get XP and Soul Gems from tasks. My favourite way to do this is from the top bar and clicking "get more" and "games". Those tasks offer alot of Soul Gems and decent XP. The Contracts offer Soul Gems too but i dont know about XP. Typing in the fourms gives out XP but not Soul Gems unless you level up. You can rate articles daily to earn some more Soul Gems too. Writing articles does earn you Soul Gems but right now i am in the progess of writing one.
IF YOU NEED MORE HELP: PM me by friending me on my account and i can help with more issues
supergoktug avatar

supergoktug

April 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM

you can read articles to find out which ways are suitable for you to earn gems
MemoMochi avatar

MemoMochi

April 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM

weasiest way is to play war of thunder and world of warship i guess
NotPseudo avatar

NotPseudo

April 20, 2020 at 12:10 AM

Wow this was actually really helpful.
Klweckwecwc avatar

Klweckwecwc

April 20, 2020 at 01:12 AM

thanks :)))
x0xamanda14x0x avatar

x0xamanda14x0x

April 20, 2020 at 09:11 AM

im new too! thanks for the hints!
