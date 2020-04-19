Tips for newcomers

Bigdog1432

Ok, Hi welcome to Gamehag! I am easily willing to answer your questions about this site. So Gamehag can offer you free games that you can get throughout the site. Soul Gems is a currency that allows you to buy Steam keys which you can enter in Steam for your game. To be able to buy games you have to reach Level 3 in Gamehag. You can get XP and Soul Gems from tasks. My favourite way to do this is from the top bar and clicking "get more" and "games". Those tasks offer alot of Soul Gems and decent XP. The Contracts offer Soul Gems too but i dont know about XP. Typing in the fourms gives out XP but not Soul Gems unless you level up. You can rate articles daily to earn some more Soul Gems too. Writing articles does earn you Soul Gems but right now i am in the progess of writing one.

IF YOU NEED MORE HELP: PM me by friending me on my account and i can help with more issues