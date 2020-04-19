half-life black mesa

Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem802
hala sy
hala sy
Gem49
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem28
PayPal
PayPal
Gem10,970
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem590
RustClash
RustClash
Gem850
Merida
Merida
Gem4,480
Merida
Merida
Gem231
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem20
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem1,029
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem161
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem38
hanfred
hanfred
Gem8
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem3,080
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem624
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem231
ellen_ev
ellen_ev
Gem465
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem231
Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to From users

half-life black mesa

mystifax avatar

mystifax

April 19, 2020 at 04:21 PM

Black Mesa's iconic Half-Life is as fun as it was 20 years ago


It took a long time, but waiting paid off. Fourteen years since the announcement, a remake of the cult Half-Lif has finally come out, and even if it lags behind in terms of graphics, it can withstand the biggest hits of today.

When the first Half-Life came out in 1998, he changed the game world without the slightest exaggeration. Not that he was the first shooter from the perspective of his own eyes, who has ever tried to tell the story in addition to the action, but unlike all the previous, but he really did. This is mainly due to the brilliant level suggestions, which did not resemble a self-purposeful maze filled with monsters. On the contrary, it was, at first sight, a self-functioning world, through which the hero protrudes as if unintentionally, although everything is, of course, prepared and detailed in detail.

The initial unplayable sequence during which Gordon Freeman arrives at the Black Mesa Research Center, which will soon be attacked by aggressive extraterrestrials, has clearly indicated that a revolution is coming. An unimaginable five-minute passage where you can just look around? What's that supposed to be? And it wasn't over, for at least half an hour had passed before the main character ever got a gun in his hands. Being a refund at that time, who knows how many people would be able to hold on to this genius game until it really started.

Today, this section does not sit on anyone's ass, because we have seen it many times before. But that doesn't mean he doesn't work again in Black Mesa. Despite the graphics, which despite all its improvements on today's competition is significantly losing, the game retained the atmosphere. Although the story itself has no great depth, it can tie players to it.

All shades of the genre
I am still fascinated by how masterfully the authors were able to work with the pace of the narrative. Sometimes it is a regular horror, where you sneak through the dark offices and save every charge, sometimes basically a space adventure, where you have to think carefully where and how you need to get. There is also a classic shootout against odds and in the end the game turns all the rules upside down and becomes something like a psychedelic platformer.

All these forms work great, so you never know what to expect in the next level. When I compare it to most modern production, which, despite taking place in much more detailed worlds, basically only alternates creeping passages with action ones, it seems like a step backwards.

Black Mesa also shows that many of the mechanics that are now thought to be outdated today are actually great when they work well. You will often have to go back over a significant part of the map, encounter conventional weapons unbeatable opponents and the exception is not even the necessity of millimeter accurate jumps.

Not that I didn't get mad at the game, but after perpetual watching the arrow on the map, the invisible walls preventing the fall into the abyss, or the glowing hit zones near the bosses, I felt after a long time that I was not just dragged on a leash, but I really play.

Finally a dignified conclusion
The only reason why my original Half-Life ranking did not make it to the top ten in my personal ranking of the most popular games of all time was its totally unmanageable conclusion. While the whole story takes place in more or less believable scenery, the end has plunged you into the extraterrestrial dimension of Xen, which seems more like an uncoated hallucination.

Black MesaBlack MesaBlack Mesaj1GOVrw6zvwuuIzCaL7PyNedSvSegM.

In Black Mesa, of course, Xen is also missing, but it is completely dug and even though it is still more weird than good, his otherness is eventually quite nice. If it hadn't been for Xen, the game could have been out for years, as the authors spent several years modeling it. The result is obvious, however, at least visually it is the most impressive passage. More than shooting is about jumping, but everything you make up in two grandiose bossfighty.

This is the only fundamental difference from the original, if you do not have the original Half-Life riddled several times, you probably do not even notice, so naturally works. Sometimes the lengthy scene is shortened, other times a few extra things are added, but everything is only for the benefit of the thing. The biggest change is the physical engine known from the second episode, which makes (not only) gunfights look more natural.

l2eJlYaaLfaQeKidGWv9LncaapwQr3.jpg


Unfortunately, as for the main character's movement dynamics, there was no adjustment. That Gordon was climbing rocket-ladders wouldn't matter, but some of the bouncing passages are more about patience than skill because of inertia.

But these are just small spots on the overall virtually perfect game. Half-Life still has its charm and who calls himself a player has no excuse not to go into it. The twenty hours to finish it were some of the funniest in recent years, and the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx will have to make a big effort to at least settle on the high bar.

By:mystifax
xtremenb avatar

xtremenb

April 19, 2020 at 06:34 PM

nice article brother!

FaZe_Omer avatar

FaZe_Omer

April 19, 2020 at 08:50 PM

Good article very good!!!
LordScar2005 avatar

LordScar2005

April 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM

Thanks for posting, need to check this out
SkrecikTehace avatar

SkrecikTehace

April 19, 2020 at 11:13 PM

Spoko dobre.
2torent2 avatar

2torent2

April 19, 2020 at 11:18 PM

it's great article i like half life long live Valve
MomoCS avatar

MomoCS

April 19, 2020 at 11:22 PM

I agree.Nice post man!
luanlu123 avatar

luanlu123

April 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM

It's been a long time, but it's part of my childhood
spidi5 avatar

spidi5

April 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Half Life is a cool game
Schwailer2 avatar

Schwailer2

April 20, 2020 at 01:16 AM

ben is my child game
fallout_3 avatar

fallout_3

April 20, 2020 at 04:05 AM

black meaa is half life with higher graphics
Burakreis23 avatar

Burakreis23

April 20, 2020 at 04:10 AM

half life is better than all games its old but gold
tuilaquan avatar

tuilaquan

April 20, 2020 at 07:38 AM

I like this
CHFCEMFREE avatar

CHFCEMFREE

April 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM

I didnt played

robloxmaneeeee avatar

robloxmaneeeee

April 20, 2020 at 12:50 PM

xd lol good picture
bibloloxo avatar

bibloloxo

April 20, 2020 at 01:55 PM

what is this ???
harun5 avatar

harun5

April 20, 2020 at 01:59 PM

half life best game

harun5 avatar

harun5

April 20, 2020 at 01:59 PM

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
harun5 avatar

harun5

April 20, 2020 at 01:59 PM

i love that game
harun5 avatar

harun5

April 20, 2020 at 01:59 PM

that game is so good
harun5 avatar

harun5

April 20, 2020 at 01:59 PM

bro i love that game
Mike_ie_boy avatar

Mike_ie_boy

April 20, 2020 at 04:23 PM

how i go level up
Mike_ie_boy avatar

Mike_ie_boy

April 20, 2020 at 04:24 PM

idk how to level up

NoodleX avatar

NoodleX

April 20, 2020 at 06:04 PM

I always play a half life super game
Kylex_55 avatar

Kylex_55

April 20, 2020 at 06:17 PM

güzel ve çok kullanışlı
12345
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

half-life black mesa - From users Forum on Gamehag