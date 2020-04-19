Rain

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
this doesnt make much sense

Killagreezy

April 19, 2020 at 12:03 PM

So i am fairly new around here and as im browsing the forums; i cant help but chuckle to myself. Forums are supposed to be a place to have open discussions and because of the leveling system on this site and peoples abuse, the majority of the threads cant even be responded to. Now i can understand on some of the threads like "i need exp" but even on some legitimate threads where i wanted to respond, i didnt have the opportunity because the thread was closed. Kudos to the mods for keeping up with it, but seems a little backwards to me; at least in the sense of a traditional forum.
