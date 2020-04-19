this doesnt make much sense

Killagreezy

So i am fairly new around here and as im browsing the forums; i cant help but chuckle to myself. Forums are supposed to be a place to have open discussions and because of the leveling system on this site and peoples abuse, the majority of the threads cant even be responded to. Now i can understand on some of the threads like "i need exp" but even on some legitimate threads where i wanted to respond, i didnt have the opportunity because the thread was closed. Kudos to the mods for keeping up with it, but seems a little backwards to me; at least in the sense of a traditional forum.