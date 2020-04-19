Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Need to afk

CLICKK avatar

CLICKK

April 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM

You need to afk this game?????
Noob_Player134 avatar

Noob_Player134

December 28, 2020 at 03:11 PM

you neeed afk on this game?or idk?
Noob_Player134 avatar

Noob_Player134

December 28, 2020 at 03:11 PM

need afk in this game????
_ricardoflex avatar

_ricardoflex

December 28, 2020 at 06:08 PM

lets talking about this game
iwantsteamgiftcard avatar

iwantsteamgiftcard

February 1, 2021 at 02:34 AM

you need stay afk


iwantsteamgiftcard avatar

iwantsteamgiftcard

February 1, 2021 at 02:34 AM

i promise



































































































Sklavus avatar

Sklavus

February 4, 2021 at 04:23 PM

What do you mean?
mladen60021 avatar

mladen60021

February 5, 2021 at 06:36 PM

well its just to be afk. Nothing special
Unitron02 avatar

Unitron02

April 12, 2021 at 07:56 PM

acika_14 avatar

acika_14

April 13, 2021 at 04:12 PM

ma bilo je na sajtu 100% definicija o njima. Kapiram velika i opsirna koja te vraca u detinjstvo i tako to...htedoh da im posvetim kratku jer vecito i pisem kratko.
macek2 avatar

macek2

April 28, 2021 at 06:30 PM

need afk in this game????
trabzonilke avatar

trabzonilke

May 17, 2021 at 01:25 PM



lets talking about this game
Wafflehoneypancake avatar

Wafflehoneypancake

May 18, 2021 at 07:17 AM

need afk in this game?
Wafflehoneypancake avatar

Wafflehoneypancake

May 18, 2021 at 07:17 AM

Good morning
Lxsted2 avatar

Lxsted2

May 26, 2021 at 02:31 AM

THIS GAME IS SO GOOD
saeed0012 avatar

saeed0012

June 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM

I got to level 6, what should I do? Give me points
TristanPlayz01 avatar

TristanPlayz01

June 21, 2021 at 04:12 AM

same ive love to afk when im doing something
sandru12555 avatar

sandru12555

June 21, 2021 at 05:42 PM

i love you all thanks
