This game best or just good?

GAMER2080 Best I think

Joyy8180 For me it's a normal game.

akelasok2000 It not so great but not bad!

m9hamd19xd i love it!!

m9hamd19xd i love the game

m9hamd19xd the best game

leeee1 expensive card game

chris_brown1 both, i only have 1 pack of cards i dnt wanna buy more its exoensive but the pc game is good

MarblePudding Is it either good or best? looks like i cant vote